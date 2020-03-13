Universal Transducer Market – Global Industry Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast upto 2026

Major companies operating in the global universal transducer market are ZIEHL industrie-elektronik GmbH + Co KG (Germany), SIEMENS AG (Germany), CeramTec GmBH (Germany), Altheris Sensors & Controls (Netherlands), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Honeywell International Inc.(The U.S.), Omega Engineering ( The U.S.), Emerson Electric Company (The U.S.), Ashcroft Inc. (The U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) among others.

A transducer is a type of electronic device that converts energy from one form to another. These types of transducer are find in different end use application which include thermometers, microphones, loudspeakers, pressure sensors, position sensors and antenna. In addition, universal transducers transform different kinds of input signals into analogue normalized signals. These types of transducers are also finds in different purposes application. This is mainly due to the fact that almost all signals such as resistance, current or voltage can be read and processed with the universal transducers. Moreover, efficiency is an important consideration in any type of universal transducer. A different type of universal transducer is also known as a universal transmitter. Across the globe, growing advancement in industrial and consumer appliances, the market for universal transducer have grown in last couple of years. This factors have acted as major driver for the universal transducer market in coming years.

The global universal transducer market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use application and geography. On the basis of product type, the universal transducer market has been segmented into resistive transducers, capacitance transducers, inductance transducers, voltage and current transducers and self-generating transducers among others. In 2017, the resistive transducers and capacitance transducers segment hold the major market share in universal transducer market.

Based on end use industry the market for universal transducer has been segregated in to consumer electronics automotive, oil & gas, aerospace and defense, power, and alternative energy, utilities and the process industries. The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR rate during the forecast period form 2018-2026. On the other hand, in 2017 consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing segment hold the major market share in the global universal transducer market. This mainly due to, rising demand from various industries such as packaging, manufacturing, automotive industries, etc. for the use of differential pressure transducer. As the application areas of universal transducer are numerous and the demand in this market is estimated to rise in the forecasted period.

Increasing demand for technologically advanced electronic products along with rising investment by various transducer manufacturers to build advanced cost effective electronic products in order to cope up with the rising demand is the most significant factor anticipated to accelerate the universal transducer market at an exponential rate in the coming years. However, the global universal transducer market experiences a setup in the form of high manufacturing and set up overall of the system cost, maintained cost and lack of skilled personnel, which is anticipated to hinder the growth of the product market. There is an intense price based competition in the global universal transducer market. The local players of developing countries are penetrating the market of developed countries by providing affordable and efficient universal transducer.

Geographically, the global universal transducer market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. In the year 2017, Asia Pacific led the universal transducer market followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for this product currently followed by North America. The rise in implementation and adoption of transduction element in different end use industry in different countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is anticipated to trigger the demand for universal transducer. In addition, universal transducer manufacturers are continuously expanding their business opportunity across various parts of the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, increasing focus on research and development activities by government initiative in telecommunication and IT sector is also acting as a driving factor in the growth for universal transducer market. Whereas, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are emerging regions for universal transducer market offering ample and lucrative opportunities for manufacturers on long term basis.