Urinary Incontinence Therapeutics Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2017 – 2025

Urinary incontinence therapeutics involve pelvic floor muscle strengthening and nerve stimulation products. Urinary continence therapeutics also involve combinational therapies with improved pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetic properties. The urinary incontinence condition is detected using pelvic ultrasound or urodynamic testing. If diagnosed, the treatment for the condition involves a combination of medication and exercises.

At present, the therapeutics for urinary incontinence predominantly include a range of muscarinic receptor antagonists. The urinary incontinence therapeutics market has significant presence of generic drugs that limits the scope of innovation for improved safety and efficacy. The developmental pipeline for urinary incontinent is presently weak, with only 39 molecules that are in various phases of clinical development.

Urinary incontinence therapeutics involve surgical intervention as well. The most common one is sling procedure, in which the center part of the urethra is supported through surgery to minimize urine leakage.

Urinary incontinence is a common problem especially among individuals above the age of 50 and among individuals with some medical conditions. According to data by the American Academy of Family Physicians, more than 26 million Americans suffer from urinary incontinence at some point in their lives. The severity as well as the causative reasons vary from individual to individual.

Weakened bladder, cancer, and damaged pelvic muscles are some of the causes of urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence if not treated can have an adverse effect on the social, emotional, and economic life of an individual. Moreover, chronic urinary incontinence can have serious impact on the overall health of an individual.

The global urinary incontinence therapeutics market is expected to be driven by rising demand for treatment of urinary disorders, along with combinational therapies with improved pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population, awareness initiatives along with invention of effective therapeutics from years of research and development by manufacturers, is expected to steer the growth of the global urinary incontinence therapeutics market. However, difficulty in disease diagnosis, along with negligence about urinary incontinence disorders is anticipated to restrain the market.

The global urinary incontinence therapeutics market has been classified on the basis of urinary incontinence type, therapeutic class, and distribution channels. Based on the type of urinary incontinence, the market has been categorized into stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, functional urinary incontinence, overflow urinary incontinence, and mixed urinary incontinence. Among these segments, stress urinary incontinence affects more than 30 million Americans, and its prevalence is higher in women. Based on therapeutic class, the market has been divided into anticholinergic/antispasmodic agents, skeletal muscle relaxants, antidepressants, alpha blockers, and others. The others segment includes, but is not limited to beta-3 adrenergic agonists, topical estrogens, and serotonin – nor-epinephrine reuptake inhibitors. Recent advances in these therapeutic classes include the marketing of M3 specific anticholinergic drugs, which have low side effects due to increased bladder receptor sensitivity. Based on distribution channels, the global urinary incontinence therapeutics market has been segmented into hospital pharmacy stores, retail pharmacy stores, and online pharmacies.

The major challenge in the global urinary incontinence therapeutics market is the efficacy of these medications along with reducing their adverse effects. Recent new pharmacogenic advances in introduction of transdermal medications with better efficacy and tolerability than the conventional oral therapeutics serves as a major opportunity to the market. Counseling efforts from manufacturers with the help of various social organizations or NGOs is seen as a rising trend in the global urinary incontinence therapeutics market, which in turn is expected to increase therapeutic treatment adoption.