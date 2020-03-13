Vascular Grafts Market is Anticipated to Rise at a CAGR of 5.0% From 2018 to 2026

Global Vascular Grafts Market: Overview

Vascular grafts is a medical device that belongs to a specialized class of medical textiles. The primary purpose of a vascular grafts is to act as an artificial conduit for a diseased artery and help to redirect blood flow from one area to another. Presently, synthetic vascular Grafts are most commonly used which are made of either Dacron or Teflon. Increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases and peripheral diseases is projected to drive demand for vascular grafts.

The global vascular grafts market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, source, size of vascular grafts, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global vascular grafts market.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26816

Global Vascular Grafts Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global vascular grafts market has been segmented into endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular grafts, hemodialysis access grafts, bypass grafts, and others. In terms of source, the market has been classified into synthetic, biological, and biosynthetic. The synthetic segment has been categorized into polytetrafluethylene (PTFE), polyurethane (PU), Dacron, and others. The biological segment has been divided into bovine vein, saphenous vein, and others. The biosynthetic segment has been bifurcated into ovine collagen with polyester and others. In terms of size of vascular grafts, the global vascular grafts market has been classified into large and small. Based on application, the market has been categorized into coronary artery bypass, aneurysm, vascular occlusion, critical limb ischemia, renal failure, and others. Based on end-user, the global vascular grafts market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, cardiac catheterization laboratories, specialty clinics, and others.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26816

Global Vascular Grafts Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global vascular grafts market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global vascular grafts market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the report are W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Maquet Holding B.V. & Co.KG (Getinge Group), BD, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Medtronic plc, ArteGrafts, Inc., Vascutek Ltd., Vascular Grafts Solution Ltd., Heat Medical Europe BV, and CryoLife, Inc.

The global vascular Grafts market has been segmented as follows:

Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Product

Endovascular Stent Grafts

Peripheral Vascular Grafts

Hemodialysis Access Grafts

Bypass Grafts

Others

Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Source