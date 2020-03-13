Water Soluble Laundry Bags Market: Realistic and functional details of the global industry

Increasing intolerance towards plastic bags has propelled the demand for alternative materials and solutions for various applications, including laundry bags. Completely water soluble laundry bags are made up of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) material which leaves no traces in warm water. The water soluble laundry bags have not only contributed to the preservation of environment from harmful effect of conventional plastic bags but also have added great ease to the end users by eliminating the task of emptying the laundry bag in clothes washing machine. On the other hand, a relatively high price associated with the water soluble laundry bags as compared to conventional plastic or fabric bags has restrained the global market for water soluble laundry bags from the demand side.

Global Water Soluble Laundry Bags Market Dynamics

Fully water soluble laundry bags are made up of PVA material which has limited availability at the present market scenario, leading to high manufacturing price for water soluble laundry bags. Thus, the consumer prefers to use reusable conventional plastic laundry bags or fabric laundry bags, owing to its much lower price, over water soluble laundry bags. Thus, the limited availability of PVA material has restrained the water-soluble laundry bags market from the supply side, while the abundant availability of economic alternatives has restrained the market from the demand side.

To cope with the high price of fully water soluble laundry bags, strip water soluble laundry bags have been introduced by the key players who are made up of LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene) or HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) material which have high solubility in water but leaves traces behind which might affect the performance of the washing machine. The strong capability of the PVA materials to protect against bacteria or microorganisms has created a huge revenue incremental opportunity for the global water soluble laundry bags market in the healthcare industry.

Global Water Soluble Laundry Bags Market Segmentation

The global water soluble laundry bags market can be segmented by solubility as

Fully Water Soluble Bags

Water Soluble Strip Bags

The global water soluble laundry bags market can be segmented by material as

Poly Vinyl Alcohol (PVA)

LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene)

HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

The global water soluble laundry bags market can be segmented by the end user industry as

Healthcare Facilities

Hospitality Services

Homes

Commercial Laundry Services

Prisons

The global water soluble laundry bags market can be segmented by bag size as

Up to 75 liters

75 to 150 liters

Above 150 liters

Global Water Soluble Laundry Bags Market Regional Outlook

Strict legislative regulations imposed by governments in developed countries of North America and Western Europe against the use of conventional plastics have propelled the adoption of water soluble laundry bags in the regions. Moreover, the high purchasing power of the people residing the developed nations has abridged the shift of consumer preference towards high cost and convenient laundry solution of water soluble laundry bags.

Although, the urban population in Asia Pacific region highest in number as compared to any other region, the penetration of water soluble laundry bags is very low as compared to that in North America and Western Europe region. The underdeveloped countries of Africa and other regions are heavily impacted by the high price and limited availability of water soluble laundry bags, in terms of the water soluble laundry bags market. Rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power parity (PPP) of developing nations of Latin America and Asia Pacific region are projected to result into the impressive expansion rate of local water soluble laundry bags market during the forecast period.

Global Water Soluble Laundry Bags Market Key Players

