Acid Citrate Dextrose (ACD) Tubes Market Opportunities By 2015 To 2023

Enteral nutrition pumps are devices used to deliver nutritive food directly to a patient’s stomach or intestine. Enteral nutrition pumps are highly useful in the treatment and rehabilitation of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as AIDS and cancer, as these patients usually suffer from nutritional insufficiency and may also have difficulty in consuming food. The growing prevalence of such chronic diseases is thus a key driver for the global enteral nutrition pumps market.

AIDS and cancer have both taken on important roles in the global healthcare sector due to the rising prevalence of these fatal diseases across a range of regional markets. Their growing prevalence in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific is a key driver for the global enteral nutrition pumps market, as governments in the region have stepped up their efforts to enhance the healthcare sector and provide affordable healthcare to a high proportion of citizens. The growing urban demographic in Asia Pacific is also important for the enteral nutrition pumps market, as treatment involving enteral nutrition pumps can be expensive and thus unaffordable for a large section of the population.

One of the key trends shaping the growth trajectory of the global enteral nutrition pumps market is the rising demand for home enteral nutrition treatments. Technological advancements in enteral nutrition pumps now allow for convenient setups where patients can administer the enteral nutrition themselves, making hospital visits unnecessary. The increasing ease of packaging enteral nutrition packs has also helped the same, as maintaining the quality of the enteral nutrition products remains the key priority for patients. The growth of the global geriatric demographic has also thus helped the global enteral nutrition pumps market, as older patients are more likely to prefer receiving enteral nutrition treatment at home.

Global Enteral Nutrition Pumps Market: Overview

This report on the global market for enteral nutrition pumps is comprehensive study of the current scenario and estimates the future of the market until 2024, based on an analysis of all the factors that may influence the demand in the near future. The report has been created to act as a credible business document for audiences such as manufacturing companies of enteral nutrition pumps, hospitals and clinics, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, healthcare insurance providers, and venture capitalists and investors. The report also profiles a number of leading companies currently operating in the global enteral nutrition pumps market, evaluating their market share and studying their product portfolio as well as latest strategic developments.

By product, the global market can be segmented into enteral nutrition pumps, enteral nutrition tubes, administration reservoirs, enteral syringes, and giving sets. The segment of nutrition tubes can be further sub-segmented into nasoenteric feeding tubes, oroenteric feeding tubes, and enterostomy tubes. On the basis of devices, the market can be bifurcated into adults and pediatrics. By end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals and ambulatory care settings. Application-wise, the global enteral nutrition pumps market can be segmented into oncology, diabetes, gastroenterology, neurological disorders, and hypermetabolism. Geographically, the report evaluates the opportunities available for the players in this market in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Enteral Nutrition Pumps Market: Trends & Opportunities

Rapidly increasing geriatric population along the shift towards the preference of home enteral therapy are the two most important factors driving the demand in the global enteral nutrition pumps market. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, geriatrics constituted only 9.2% of the world’s population in 1990 and 11.7% in 2013, while the percentage is expected to reach 21.1% by the end of 2050.

Growing awareness among the consumers pertaining to the availability of enteral nutrition pumps and escalating requirement for reconstructive surgeries are two other prominent factors augmenting the demand in the global enteral nutrition pumps market. These pumps are gaining popularity for their usefulness and increasing disposable income among the urban population. However, complications related with enteral nutritious food delivery including gastrointestinal complications, diarrhea, non-obstructive intestinal ischemia, and the lack of proper reimbursement policies is expected to hinder the growth rate of the market during the forecast period.

Global Enteral Nutrition Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, North America is the most lucrative region for the players in the global enteral nutrition pumps market, which can be attributed to high adoption rate of new technology and patient-friendly healthcare infrastructure. However, governments in several emerging economies such as India, Japan, and China are investing to improve their healthcare facilities, which is expected to quickly increment the demand from Asia Pacific region.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Moog, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Halyard Health, Inc., Covidien PLC, C. R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Nestlé S.A, and ConMed Corporation are some of the leading companies currently operating in the global enteral nutrition pumps market.

