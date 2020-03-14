After-Sun Products Market is likely to witness slow growth, registering 3.4% CAGR between the forecast period from 2017 to 2026

Increasing awareness regarding the protection of skin is resulting in the rising demand for after sun products. Along with this, the demand for sun care products with other skin care benefits is also increasing. Hence, manufacturers are moving towards developing innovative products with multifunctional benefits. In the recent years, the natural and organic skin care products have also witnessed tremendous growth. After-sun products market is highly dynamic and competitive as consumers are expecting effectiveness, safety and convenience. Hence, there is an increasing focus on providing skin care products with long-lasting and full protection along with moisturization. After-sun products are also being produced with natural ingredients such as almond oil, vitamin E, shea butter, aloe vera, in order to boost skin moisture level along with reducing inflamed, sore patches and skin tanning.

As per the report compiled by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for after-sun products is likely to witness slow growth, registering 3.4% CAGR between the forecast period from 2017 to 2026. The global market for after-sun products is also projected to bring in US$ 2,928.7 million revenue by 2026 end.

Creams and Lotion- Top-Selling After-Sun Products

Among various types of after-sun products, creams and lotion are likely to emerge as the top-selling after-sun products. Towards the end of 2026, creams and lotion are projected to bring in close to US$ 1,800 million revenue. Increasing number of people prefer to use after-sun cream and after-sun moisturizing lotion. Creams and lotions with soak quickly and easy to apply are gaining a lot of attraction. Moreover, easy to carry and apply anytime and anywhere factors are also fueling the demand for creams and lotion.

Female to Emerge as the Largest End Users of After-Sun Products

As compared to males, females are likely to emerge as one of the largest users of after-sun products. Females as the users of after-sun products are projected to surpass US$ 2,200 million revenue towards 2026 end. After-sun products and antioxidants are the two most important components of women’s skin care regime. Moreover, the skin problems including wrinkles and premature aging is growing at a fast phase among women. Hence, these all factors are driving the demand for after-sun products by females.

Modern Trade to Emerge as the Largest Sales Channel in the Global Market for After-Sun Products

Modern trade is likely to emerge as the largest sales channel for after-sun products. By 2026 end, modern trade is estimated to surpass US$ 1,200 million revenue. With increasing number of hypermarkets and supermarkets, prominent players are planning strategies to maximize returns from modern trade channels. Special retail packages, in-store promotion are some of the steps taken by companies to increase sales through modern trade channel.

Conventional Source to Gain Maximum Traction in Developing After-Sun Products

Compared to the natural and organic sources, conventional sources are likely to be used on a large scale in the production of after-sun products. Conventional source to reach close to US$ 2,000 million revenue by 2026 end. Although natural and organic ingredients are gaining popularity, conventional sources are still being used largely in the production of after-sun products. As the chemicals used in after-sun products are more effective against various skin problems. Moreover, the medicated after-skin products offer fast relief from sun burn, skin irritation, etc.

Europe is likely to emerge as the largest region in the global market for after-sun products between 2017 and 2026. Meanwhile, North America followed by Latin America are also anticipated to witness growth in the market due to the drastic weather conditions and increasing number of people suffering from skin tanning and other skin problems.

Competition Tracking

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, L’Oréal S.A., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Kao Corporation, Avon Products, Inc., Shiseido Co., Ltd, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Christian Dior SE, and Unilever PLC, are some of the major companies in the global market for after-sun products.