The report “Algal Protein Market 2019 Current Scenario and Future Development by Manufacturers 2025 “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Global Algal Protein Market: Introduction

Algae is one of the simplest and abundant forms of plant life, ranging from single cell microalgae to largest seaweeds. Algae produce products like biodiesel, protein, fats, carbohydrate and other. Algae contain 10% to 50% of protein depending upon their sizes. Chlorella, type of algae, contains 58g of protein in 100g of it. Due to high protein content, algal protein is gaining preference as a plant protein alternative. Algal protein is rich in vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids that help the cells from damage. Algal protein boosts the immune system, improve digestion, reduce fatigue, build endurance, acts as the detoxifier, boosts energy levels, controls appetite, improves cardiovascular function, reduces inflammation and allergies and helps in better functioning of liver and kidneys. Algae protein contains omega-3 fatty acids which prevent several diseases like atherosclerosis, thrombosis, arthritis, cancers, etc. The omega-3 fatty acids include Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Algae contain protein with essential amino acids, which is involved in the metabolic processes like enzyme production. Hence, high demand is observed for algae products from the food & feed industry in the market.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12122

Global Algal Protein Market: Segmentation

The global market for algal protein can be segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and geography.

On the basis of type, algal protein can be segmented into chlorella and spirulina which are commercially available. One bowl of spirulina contains 64g of protein.

On the basis of application, algal protein market is segmented into dietary food, feed industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and cosmetics industry. The dietary industry holds a maximum share of market compares to others due to the high content of protein.

Algal protein market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel into the direct and indirect channel. Indirect channel is further segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, convenience stores, commercial, online retailers, and other retailing formats. Of them, specialty stores segment is estimated to hold the maximum of the market by the end of 2017.

Global Algal Protein Market: Drivers and Restraints

Demand for protein globally is driven by socio-economic changes such as rising incomes, increased urbanization, and aging populations whereby the contribution of protein to healthy aging is increasingly recognized and recognition of the role of protein in a healthy diet. Economic development and increased urbanization are leading to major transitions in population-level dietary patterns in low and middle-income countries in particular, such that most of the global increases in demand for foods of animal origin are seen in developing countries.

The algae production requires a high-level of sterility, which also makes it an expensive procedure. Another cause of concern is that it’s intake as a dietary supplement may lead to indigestion or allergic reactions in humans.

Algal Protein Market Regional Outlook

The global confectionery panned product market is segmented on the basis of geography, into key four regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Presence of a large number of leading international protein producer and higher protein consumption will continue to account for the top market position of North America, especially the U.S. Europe will be another major market, led by the U.K. and Germany. APAC, predominantly China and India, is however expected to emerge at the fastest rate over 2017-2027. This growth is attributed to soaring influence of the Western lifestyle and awareness about health benefits of the protein product.

Algal Protein Market Key Players:

With the increasing consumer demand for algal protein, more and more manufactures are emerging in the global algal protein market and some of the key players participating in the global algal protein market includes; The Nutrex Hawaii Inc., Cyanotech Corporation, Heliae Development LLC, Allma, Far East Bio-Tech Co., Rainbow Light Nutritional System, TerraVia Holdings Inc and many other.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12122

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]