Antibody Production Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2023

Global Antibody Production Market: Overview

The rising incidence of infectious diseases worldwide, coupled with the growing demand for protein therapeutics, is supporting the progress of the global antibody production market. The commercial and clinical success of monoclonal antibodies has created the need for large-scale production of antibodies in mammalian cell culture.

The host proteins produced by the immune system as a response to foreign molecules which enter the body are known as antibodies. The entrance of foreign molecules, called antigens, is registered by the immune system, and it begins selective production of antibodies that are capable of binding the antigens. This natural ability of producing antibodies that can bind antigens can be harnessed in the manufacturing of probes to detect specific molecules of interest across a broad spectrum of diagnostic applications and research.

Till date, there is no other technology that offers researchers scope for designing and manufacturing such highly useful molecular recognition tools. The global market for antibody production has been broadly segmented by geography, application, and type.

The key growth drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities in the global market for antibody production have been analyzed in detail in the report. Mapping the progress of the leading market players, the competitive landscape of the global antibody production market has been discussed wherein the major growth strategies of the market players, their market shares and product portfolios have been discussed. The analysts have leveraged the Porter’s Five Force analysis for the same.

Global Antibody Production Market: Trends & Opportunities

The productivity of cell cultures has multiplied manifold over the past decade, leading to process optimization and enhanced process efficiency. In addition to leveling up the process and cost efficiencies, reduction of time required in the development of processes is being addressed by several players. A number of researchers and scientists have been working on the development of therapeutic treatments for major diseases afflicting people worldwide, including cancer.

The key challenges faced by the market are increasing cost and time pressures. The lower number of commercially available antibody drugs and their high costs might also restrict the growth of the global antibody production market.

The report segments the types of antibody production into polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies. The monoclonal antibodies are further divided into chimeric, murine, and humanized antibodies. By application, transplantation, rheumatology, cardiology, gastroenterology, infection, and oncology or hematology are the major segments of the global market for antibody production.

Global Antibody Production Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global antibody production market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to emerge as the dominant regional market thanks to the greater advances in the field of research on antibodies initiated by a number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms. Europe is expected to surface at the second-most position due to the presence of numerous leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that are displaying high demand for antibody drug conjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes.

Asia Pacific is likely to claim a major share in the global market for antibody production over the next few years. The growing demand for cost effective therapeutic treatments for chronic disorders in the emerging markets of India and China is accelerating the expansion of the antibody production market in this region. The growing number of research initiatives and expanding patient base have been propelling the growth of this region.

Companies mentioned in the research report

GeneTex, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Genentech, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, GE Healthcare, Abcam plc, Merck Millipore, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the global antibody production market.

