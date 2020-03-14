ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market Volume Forecast, Development History and Value Chain Analysis 2017 – 2025

Rise in air traffic due to increase in aircraft movement results into construction of new airports and expansion of existing airports. This leads to adoption of air traffic control (ATC) systems such as ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System). ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) is a computer aided radar display system used to track aircrafts by air traffic controller which uses a roman numeral automation system to correlate the various radar and human inputs in a meaningful way. This system assists air traffic personnel by displaying flight related information to terminal controller which includes aircraft identification, flight plan data and several other flight related information like altitude, speed, and aircraft position symbols, along with radar presentation.

This automates the planning of departure and arrival schedule of an aircraft at the particular airport. ARTS system also facilitates inter/intra facility transfer and coordination of flight information data.

ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System): Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as expansion of airports and growing trend of modernization which results into deployment of enhanced air traffic systems are expected to drive the automated radar terminal system market in the coming years. Moreover, high safety requirements in aircraft and technological advancements and growing automation in components and systems are resulting into the growth of ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market.

However factors such as high initial investment, high maintenance cost and lack of expertise to operate such systems are restricting the growth of ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market.

ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market: Segmentation

The ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, component and region wise. On the basis of deployment it is further segmented into commercial aircrafts, private aircrafts and military aircrafts. On the basis of component the ARTS market is sub-segmented into ARTS-II, ARTS-III and ARTS-III A. Region wise ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market is further segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market: Regional Overview

North America and Europe region account for a major revenue share of ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market owing to increased government initiatives for secured air traffic and aircraft. Asia Pacific’s ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market is expected to show high growth potential in the forecast period due to growing demand for effective and efficient infrastructure. ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market in Latin America and MEA region is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace due to slow adoption of owing to lack of skilled personnel for operating such systems.

ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market: Key Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation, NEC Corporation, Raytheon Company, Aeronav Inc., Thales Group, Searidge Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Becker Avionics GmbH, BAE Systems Plc. and Harris Corporation are some of key players in ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market.

Regional analysis for ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market US Canada

Latin America ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market

Middle East and Africa ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



