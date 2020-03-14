Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market: Competitive Strategies And Forecasts to 2027

Auxiliary lighting is linked with auxiliary driving and fog lights. For headlight of the vehicle, auxiliary lightings are not used as auxiliary lighting is not certified for use as headlight. Automotive auxiliary lamps are intended to bad weather and nighttime driving visibility. Automotive auxiliary lamps are planned to deliver comparatively long range lighting in front of the car that improve the visibility of distant objects or obstacles. Automotive auxiliary lamps are mounted above the bumper of the automobile or grill of off-road trucks. Automotive auxiliary driving lamps are also mounted on the roof of the car or on the bed mounted roll bar at the top.

Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market – Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of automotive auxiliary lamps are Johnson electric, Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Texas Instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Valeo S.A., Denso Corporation, Koito manufacturing, DENSO CORPORATION, and Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

In 2014, Robert Bosch manufactured a reflector used by OSRAM for automotive laser headlights, which is used by automaker Audi.

In October 2017, Robert Bosch AG partnered with Increment P Corp. Japan to develop high-resolution maps for automated driving for safe, accident-free mobility.

In June 2016, Bosch established a research office in Tel Aviv, Israel, which focuses on collaboration with scientific institutions and startups in machine learning, robotics, cyber security, connectivity, and internet-of-things.

Continental AG

In July 2017, Continental AG announced the closure of its acquisition of Quantum Inventions, a Singapore-based company. According to the agreement, Quantum Inventions is expected to add city data including improved navigation systems that are highly responsive to real-time information such as traffic data and road incident information.

DENSO CORPORATION

In October 2017, image sensors by Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation helped DENSO CORPORATION improve the performance of its in-vehicle vision sensors, which can now detect pedestrians at night. This improvement helps strengthen DENSO CORPORATION’s suite of Advanced Driver Assistant systems used to help prevent traffic accidents.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

In June 2017, Magneti Marelli S.p.A’s division dedicated to car lighting along with Changchun Fudi Equipment Technology Development Co. LTD. (FUDI), a China-based investment company with activities in the automotive technology industry, inaugurated the new plant of their joint venture, Changchun Magneti Marelli Automotive Lighting System Co., Ltd., which was established in December 2015

Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market Dynamics

Weather conditions and rising pollution

In 2014, in the U. S., 30% of traffic fatalities associated with passenger vehicles were due to bad weather conditions and darkness. Global warming is a prime cause of changes in weather patterns and increase of overall temperature across the globe. Alteration in temperature has adverse effects on the environment. Traffic congestion further contributes to smog and air pollution. Pollutants and dust particles that stays for a long time in the air create smog. Rising population is another a reason for increased air pollution. Large-scale industrial and construction sector is further boosting air pollution. Air pollution leads to fog and poor road-visibility. Vehicle fatalities are caused due to bad visibility, as drivers can’t see the road clearly. Improved visibility through vehicle lighting is vital in such conditions. These factors are likely to boost the auxiliary lighting market during the forecast period.

Integration of technology can drive the adoption of automotive auxiliary lamps

Automotive auxiliary lamps provide optimized vision to the driver during night driving or in poor-visibility conditions by sensing the yaw and tilt rate of the car, the speed of the car, weather condition, and the angle of the steering wheel. Integration of night vision system and adaptive lighting system with auxiliary lighting is a major trend that is estimated to boost the automotive auxiliary lamps system market in the near future

