Automotive Resonator Intake Ducts Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2025

A resonator is essentially a device that exhibits resonance or resonant behavior. A resonators oscillates at a specific frequency known as the resonator’s resonant frequency. These oscillations can be either mechanical or electromagnetic. These devices are beneficial for generating waves of specific frequencies or to select certain frequencies via a signal. The quartz crystals used in devices including radio transmitters and quartz watches yield oscillations of specific frequency. Exhaust pipes in automobiles are premeditated as acoustic resonators that work in tandem with the muffler in order to reduce noise, by creating sound waves that cancel each other out. A resonator intake duct is a device that is used to reduce the pressure of the waves that are formed in the air intake duct of the engine, thereby decreasing the noise of engines.

Increasing implementation of ARIDs or aftermarket automotive resonator intake ducts by the vehicle enthusiasts is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the automotive resonator intake ducts market. The OEM fitted resonators reduce the engine noises and hence automobile fanatics are adopting aftermarket automated resonator intake duct (ARIDs) in order to increase engine rumbles. The noise generated by the engine can be raised with custom-made components on branded vehicles which attracts the young automobile aficionados. Additionally, the aftermarket alternatives offer a range of enhanced resonator units with a variety of branded vehicle engine grunts dependent on the frequency of the resonator. Furthermore, the availability of electronically controlled resonators where the frequencies can be set at will, is likely to fuel the growth of the automotive resonator intake ducts market further.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Another factor that is gaining momentum in the market is the 3D printing of automotive resonator intake ducts and other plastic parts. 3D printing are being used to design wiring connectors and harnesses. Hence, the 3D printing technology offers an advantage over the traditional manufacturing processes and many companies are using 3D printing for designing and development. This increase in adoption of 3D printing is likely to drive the overall market.

The global automotive resonator intake ducts market is segmented on the basis of end-user and geography. On the basis of end-user, the market has been bifurcated into aftermarket, and OEMs. In 2016, the OEMs held a significant share of the global automotive resonator intake ducts market. This segment is likely to dominate the overall market during the forecast period. Automotive resonator intake ducts are customary OEM fitments that improve the performance of an automotive engine and decrease engine noise. As the automobiles production is increasing at a significant rate, the end user segment is expected to observe a sturdy growth in the coming years.

In terms of geography, the global automotive resonator intake ducts market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The rising demand for cars in the emerging economies such as China and India is the primary factor for the growth of this market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing number of domestic automakers, high population, large-scale plastic production facilities in China, and the resulting rise in demand for vehicles, coupled with the presence of a large number of mid-segment and entry level vehicles are likely to augment the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

The global automotive resonator intake ducts market is comprised of a small number of key players where the companies compete on the basis of weight reduction, product price, performance, quality, customer-focus, and technological advancements. Low operating costs has resulted into the rise in the amount of small vendors that are primarily concentrating on fast growing segments. Major players operating in the global automotive resonator intake ducts market are MAHLE, MANN+HUMMEL, Tenneco, Magneti Marelli, DURA, Avon Automotive, DSM, Hutchinson, Mitsui Chemicals, WTX Automotive Group, and Woco.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.