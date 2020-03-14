Baby Diapers Market- Key Players are Procter & Gamble Co., Hengan, Unicharm, Kimberly-Clark, Ever Beauty

The China baby diapers market is driven by factors such as increasing birth rate and rising urbanization. The other market drivers include increasing hygiene and sanitation awareness, shift in consumer dynamics, rising women to men ratio and lower infant mortality rate. Among all types of baby diapers, disposable baby diapers hold the largest share due to the extensive product line under this category. Technological developments are predominant in baby diapers with companies investing more on R&D developments.

Many innovative techniques and other opportunities have come up, especially in developing economies such as changing consumer dynamics and preference. The China baby diaper market is experiencing product innovation and its repositioning has helped in retaining the growth of the market. Demand for innovative techniques such as super absorbent and ultra-absorbent capacity is driving the disposable baby diapers market.

The disposable diaper market is expected to be the fastest growing segment registering a CAGR of 19.1% from 2011 to 2017. Disposable diapers are in high demand due to their high absorption capacity, availability of more product varieties and affordability. Cloth diapers are the second largest segment followed by training nappies and swim pants.

The highest contribution to the total market volume of diapers is provided by disposable diapers, which are expected to grow at a healthy growth rate. Disposable diapers are projected to account more than half of the total market volume by 2017, showing high scope for market growth. In disposable diapers market segment, super absorbent diapers makes the largest contribution in terms of volume. The regular diapers are expected to be the fastest growing segment by coming years.

The China baby diapers market is highly competitive and dynamic with few big players such as Procter & Gamble Co., Hengan, Unicharm, Kimberly-Clark, Ever Beauty and others. Procter & Gamble is the leading player in the China baby diapers industry followed by Hengan and Kimberly-Clark. The market is quite consolidated due to the intense competition among these players. Dominant companies are looking to acquire smaller players to maintain their respective position in the market.