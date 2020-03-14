China Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the China Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in China market include
PPG Fiberglass
Owens Corning
Taishan Fiberglass
Jushi Group
3B-Fiberglass
China Fiberglass Company
BASF SE
AGY Holding Corp.
Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
Chongqing Polycomp International Corp
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Asahi Glass
Johns Manville
Ahlstrom GlassFibre OY
Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP
Formax (UK) Ltd.
Gunther Kast GmbH
LANXESS AG
Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,
South China
East China
Southwest China
Northeast China
North China
Central China
Northwest China
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Roving
Woven Roving
Fabrics
Chopped Strand
Others
On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers
Construction
Transportation
Industrial
Consumer Goods
Wind Energy
Others
