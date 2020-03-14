Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market Analysis 2016 – 2024 Available In New Report

Global Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market: Overview

Collagenase clostridium histolyticum is primarily used in the treatment of Dupuytren’s contracture and Peyronie’s disease. Thus, the global market for collagenase clostridium histolyticum is gaining traction due to the rising prevalence of these two diseases, especially in developed countries. Collagenase is an enzyme that helps in breaking down the chord of thickened tissue and permits straightening of fingers. Some of the primary medications available in the market based on this enzyme are Xiapex (Europe), Xiaflex (U.S.), and Collagenase Santyl.

The report identifies and meticulously examines the trends and opportunities impacting the growth of the global collagenase clostridium histolyticum market. It extensively covers the entire value chain of the market along with the suppliers and distributor analysis. For a clear understanding, the report segments the market on the basis of geography and provides data for the market across each segment. The key players in the market are profiled along with their business strategies, market shares, latest developments, and revenue and cost structures. The report includes a separate section of recommendations by industrial experts for both established as well as emerging players in the collagenase clostridium histolyticum market.

Global Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market: Drivers and Restraints

Besides their conventional use in the treatment of Peyronie’s disease and Dupuytren’s contracture, collagenase clostridium histolyticum is used in various medical areas such as wound care, necrotic tissue, burn management, and pain management. In addition to this, over the past few years, an increase has been witnessed in the number of clinical studies, especially in developed countries, focused on discovering other usages of collagenase in human healthcare. Therefore, its widening scope of applications is providing a fillip to the global collagenase clostridium histolyticum market. The market is thriving due to the lack of other standard and reliable medicines and therapies for the treatment of Dupuytren’s contracture and Peyronie’s disease.

On the other hand, the presence of stringent regulatory approval framework and high prices of collagenase are acting as stumbling blocks for the global collagenase clostridium histolyticum market. Moreover, a raft of side effects is associated with the use of collagenase clostridium histolyticum. They include, itching on the treated hand, blisters at the site of injection, painful sexual intercourses, painful erection, and swollen and painful glands in the area around elbow and underarms. However, increasing research and development activities for the introduction of safer drugs and therapies are likely to unfold tremendous growth opportunities for the global collagenase clostridium histolyticum market.

Global Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market: Geographical Segmentation

In terms of geography, the report divides the global biofuels market into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will be a prominent market for collagenase clostridium histolyticum, thanks to high awareness among the populace regarding diseases such as Peyronie’s and Dupuytren’s and their medications. Rapid clinical advancements are also contributing to the growth of the region. Europe will also account for a substantial share in the market, owing to the rising prevalence of the aforementioned diseases. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure is also responsible for the prominence of both the regions.

Global Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market: Competitive Landscape

The global collagenase clostridium histolyticum market is highly competitive and consolidated in nature owing to the presence of a handful of large players. The majority of key companies are involved in mergers and acquisitions and collaborations to strengthen their position in the market. Players are also paying high attention to clinical advancements in order to provide improved and safer drugs. Some of the prominent participants in the global collagenase clostridium histolyticum market are Healthpoint Ltd., BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc., Advanced Biofactures Corporation, and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB.

