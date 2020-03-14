The report “Computational Photography Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Photography is one of most common and developing interest among people these days. High-income levels in both developed and developing regions has attracted individuals who want to make their career in photography. Technological advancements have polished and refined the art of photography and fueled growth for computational photography. Computational photography reduces limitation faced by individuals while practicing traditional photography techniques.

Growing preference for high-resolution images has increased demand for computational photography, as it use superior hardware such as high quality sensors. Moreover, availability to capture high quality images through smartphones has further spurred growth of computational photography. Thus, with high demand for smartphones across the globe will also benefit growth in the global computational photography market. High demand for high-resolution computational cameras in machine vision application and rising demand for digital still cameras is providing a fillip in this market.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/11698

Growing Penetration of Smartphones Encouraging Computational Photography Market

Recently, Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone was launched by Xiaomi with computational photography. The smartphone is capable of running machine learning with AI techniques to deliver high quality photos. The company has provided a 20 megapixel shooter camera to enhance selfie images. Various other companies are also launching smartphones and other products with high megapixel, which will simultaneously drive demand in the global computational photography market.

Moreover, several companies are also planning to integrate more lenses in their smartphones in the forthcoming years. Presently we are experiencing triple-camera lenses that are changing the dynamic in the mobile photography. Thus, these advancements will also trigger growth in computational market.

Other prominent players in the global computational photography market are Google, Apple Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Light, NVIDIA Corporation, Algolux, ALMALENCE INC., Movidius, and Pelican Imaging.

Global Computational Photography Market: Introduction

Increasing disposable incomes combined with rapid advancements in technology, leading to incredible achievements is the foremost reason for rising market for computational photography. The way photography has evolved has ruled out any limitations that individuals used to face with traditional photography techniques. Traditional photography just meant, capturing what is visible to eyes. The scenario has totally changed after the evolution of computational photography. Computational photography is the use of superior hardware such as high quality sensors to capture images with high resolution and then processing them with the use of various software which apply various algorithms in order to create an image with high dynamic range and improved picture quality using de blurring algorithms, tone mapping algorithms, matting algorithms and many more. As a result, Computational photography, has high growth potential and therefore, the Computational photography market is anticipated to witness healthy double digit CAGR in the near future.

Global Computational Photography Market: Market Dynamics

The rising trends of sharing videos and images with growing use of social media networking is the major factor driving the growth of computational photography market. Individuals today tend to remain connected globally, through social media apps, such as what Sapp, Facebook. All this has led to integration of high end cameras in smartphones. Moreover, the smartphone penetration has increased globally, further encouraging the adoption of high end smartphones with advances cameras.

Also the rapid advancements in technology, has led to numerous developments in terms of image processing where individuals can capture and generate high quality images, manipulate them using various apps, and share them with their convenience. With the rise in disposable incomes and enhanced standard of living, the computational photography market, is anticipated to boost exponentially in the near future.

However, less awareness and high costs involved in computational photography techniques may restrain the growth of computational photography market in underdeveloped regions such as Latin America and MEA.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/11698

Global Computational Photography Market: Segmentation

Global Computational Photography market is segmented on the basis of application and region.

On the basis of application, the global Computational Photography market can be segmented into smartphone, camera, standalone camera and machine vision.

Global Computational Photography Market: Competition Landscape

The key vendors in the global Computational Photography market are Apple Inc., Google, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Light, Algolux, Movidius, ALMALENCE INC., and Pelican Imaging.

Key Development

In October 2015, Google acquired Digisfera, a startup focused on panoramic images. The acquisition was aimed at enhancing the customer experience with Street View technology developed by Google for Google Maps, by using 360 degree photography.

Global Computational Photography Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global Computational Photography market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

In the developed economies of the North America and Western Europe, there is a high focus on innovations owing to rising disposable income and high presence of vendors. As a result, North America has the highest revenue contribution to computational photography market. APAC region is also expected to be the show significant growth rate for computational photography market owing to a large number of smartphone manufacturers in the region.

The underdeveloped economies such as MEA and LA are anticipated to have slow adoption but as the cost reduces these economies are anticipated to witness moderate growth rate for Computational Photography market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Computational Photography Market Segments

Global Computational Photography Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Computational Photography Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Computational Photography Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Global Computational Photography Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Computational Photography Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]