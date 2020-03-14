Data Exfiltration Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

Data exfiltration, also called data extrusion, is the unauthorized transfer of data from a computer. Such a transfer may be manual and carried out by someone with physical access to a computer or it may be automated and carried out through malicious programming over a network.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. The increasing need for organizations to reduce the misuse of the internet and enhance their employees’ productivity, and addressing the incidents of attacks on enterprises’ IT infrastructures are expected to drive the data exfiltration market. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the major countries, along with regulatory reforms and economic stability, is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific (APAC). In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, enterprises in a range of verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, education, and manufacturing, are expected to increase their investments in data exfiltration solutions and services.

In 2018, the global Data Exfiltration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Exfiltration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

Mcafee

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Zscaler

Sophos

Trend Micro

Check Point Software Technologies

Juniper Networks

Fireeye

Digital Guardian

Barracuda Networks

Forcepoint

Iboss

Alert Logic

Cisco

GTB

Hillstone Networks

Clearswift (Ruag)

Netwrix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

User Activity Monitoring

Antivirus/Anti-malware

Firewall

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail and eCommerce

IT and Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

