The report “DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Growth Probability, Key Vendors and Future Scenario Up To 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market: Introduction

DDoS mitigation is a set of techniques or tools used for resisting the impact of distribution denial-of-services attacks on network attached to the Internet by protecting the target and relay networks. The DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services help to offer protection and mitigation on endpoints from advanced and sophisticated DDoS attacks. The high demand for DDoS prevention solutions from SME’s has encouraged vendors to introduce, cost effective cloud-based and hybrid solutions. However, on-premises hardware, software, and integrated solutions continue to see increased traction among the large enterprises. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness high demand for hybrid solutions that include both, on-premises equipment as well as cloud services.

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The factors such as the need to mitigate increasing network and application targeted DDoS attacks, rising penetration of Internet of things (IoT) and connected devices, coupled with the surge in demand from small and medium enterprises are expected to surge the demand for DDoS protection and mitigation market during the forecast period. Also, due to the rise in the adoption of hosted DDoS protection solutions are anticipated to enhance the sales of global DDoS protection and mitigation market during the forecast period. Organizations are rapidly growing their partnership and mitigation solutions across the globe. Therefore, the managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market: Segmentation

By components, the global DDoS protection market is segmented into:

Solution

Service

Professional service

Design and implementation

Consulting services

Training and education

Support and maintenance

Managed service

By organization size, the global DDoS protection market is segmented into:

Small and medium enterprise

Large enterprise

By vertical, the global DDoS protection market is segmented into,

Manufacturing

Energy and utilities

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Banking, financial services, and insurance

Government and defense

By deployment, the global DDoS protection market is segmented into,

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market: Segmentation Overview

The DDoS protection market is segmented by component, application area, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and region. Further, by component type, the solution component is anticipated to account for the largest share in 2016. The service segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Moreover, the consulting professional services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Further, the implementation services segment accounted for the largest market share in DDoS Protection professional services market in 2016, owing to the complications in its integration with the present systems.

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global DDoS protection and mitigation market, followed by Western Europe in 2016. Due to the presence of major DDoS protection vendors and service providers along with the early adoption trends for innovative technologies in the developed economies of U.S. and Canada, the region is expected to grow at an accelerated rate during the forecast period. APEJ is expected to grow at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of these solutions and services across SME’s and large enterprises developing in the region.

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market: Key Players

The key players in the global DDoS protection and mitigation market are Arbor Networks, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., F5 Networks, Imperva, Inc., Radware, Ltd., Corero Network Security, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Nexusguard, Ltd., and DOSarrest Internet Security, Ltd.

