Deep Cleaning Services Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2027

Deep cleaning is a professional cleaning service for homes and offices. Deep cleaning service companies provide better cleaning than the regular cleaning carried out by amateurs. Deep cleaning services include, but are not limited to dusting of furniture, vacuum cleaning of mattresses, cupboard cleaning, windows and grills cleaning, lighting fixtures cleaning, floor scrubbing, and dry dusting in bedrooms or office spaces. Deep cleaning in bathrooms includes cleaning of showers and taps, exhaust fans and windows, cabinets and shelves, and glass and mirrors. It also comprises tile and floor scrubbing and cobweb removal. Deep cleaning also comprise cleaning of kitchens, halls, and general cleaning such as floor sterilization, toilet cleaning, furniture cleaning, window cleaning, and chemical treatment of glass, wooden and steel surfaces.

Deep cleaning is part of janitorial services provided by facility management service companies across the globe. Demand for facility management services is rising across the globe, which is augmenting the demand for janitorial services. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for deep cleaning services.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Across the globe, there is rise in construction industry, both residential and commercial constructions. Increase in the total volume of residential and commercial office spaces are increasing the demand for janitorial services. Across the globe rise in janitorial services are increasing the demand for deep cleaning services. Asia Pacific and North America are major industries for construction across the world. Economic growth of countries in Asia Pacific is driving the number of homes and offices in these countries. This is augmenting the demand for deep cleaning services in the region. Rise in the disposable income, increase in millennial population, and changing lifestyle in Asia Pacific are other factors propelling the deep cleaning services market in the region.

Based on end-user, the global deep cleaning services market can be segmented into residential and commercial. In terms of region, the global deep cleaning services market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be one of the top three industries for facility management services across the globe in the near future. Rise in the demand for facility management services in the region is likely to fuel the deep cleaning services market in North America during the forecast period. The U.S. is the leading market for deep cleaning services in North America. The U.S. is expected to account for a major share of the market in North America from 2019 to 2027, followed by Canada. Europe held a significant share of the global deep cleaning services market in 2018. Germany, the U.K., and France are prominent countries of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rise in the demand for facility management in the next few years. This would be fueling the demand for deep cleaning in the region. China is expected to be the major market for deep cleaning services in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Japan, South Korea, and India are other key markets for deep cleaning services in the region. GCC is projected to account for a major share of the deep cleaning services market in Middle East & Africa between 2019 and 2027. South Africa is expected to be the second-largest market for deep cleaning services in the region from 2019 to 2027. Brazil is expected to be the leading deep cleaning services market in South America during the forecast period.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Major companies operating in the global deep cleaning services market are Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, HiCare Pvt. Ltd, Mister Homecare Services Pvt. Ltd., ServiceMaster Company LLC., Anago Cleaning Systems, Jani-King International Inc., Stanley Steemer International, Inc., Chem-Dry, and Pritchard Industries, Inc.