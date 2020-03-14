The report “Digital Workplace Transformation Services Market 2019 Competitive Landscape and Key Players Strategies 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The digital workplace services comprise of technologies that are useful for the workforce to complete their work in their workplace. Ranging from collaboration, instant messaging, workplace automation tools, and virtualization to core enterprise applications, digital workplace services are becoming increasingly in demand from enterprises wishing for enhanced flexibility. This is anticipated to be some of the key factors fueling the growth of the global digital workplace transformation services market. The growth of the global digital workplace transformation services market can also be attributed to the need for an enhanced cooperative work style by enterprises so as to stay competitive in the market.

One of the trends witnessed in the global digital workplace transformation services market is the increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD). Another trend becoming popular is increased need for enterprise mobility by organizations. The changing nature of workplace and reduction in operational expenses are some of the factors having a positive influence in the growth of the global digital workplace transformation services market. Changing demographic factors and processes supported by organizational reorganizing and restructuring are also favoring the growth of the global digital workplace transformation services market. The growing need for collaborating with enterprises separated by geographies and time zones is expected to continue to fuel the demand for these services in the years to come.

Digital Workplace Transformation Services: Introduction

Increasing number of enterprises are demanding more flexible and cooperative work-styles to stay competitive in the market. Moreover, modern context-aware work scenarios necessitate workers to seamlessly switch back and forth from mobile devices to large and collaborative multiscreen setups, with new scenarios around the corner. Another major reason for the digital workplace transformation services is the collaboration between enterprises across different office locations, time zones, and geographies. The bottom line is that the workspace is shifting, even in the enterprise owing to the fact that users are using multiple device types and are increasingly working from any part of the world in collaborative manner.

The digital workplace transformation service is segmented by type of service, vertical, region, and application. By organization size, SME’s is anticipated to grow at the significantly high growth rate during the forecast period. Due to their small body structure, SME’s are deploying the digital workplace services rapidly. However, the SME’s also face restraints related to infrastructure and IT, along with small staff and limited financial budget. Further, the digital workplace transformation services have also brought in various recompenses such as improvement in the workforce productivity & business competence, cost efficiency, and enhanced customer experience.

Digital Workplace Transformation Services: Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing adoption of new technologies, changing nature of workplace and processes supported by organizational redeployment and reorganizing are driving the digital workplace market.Moreover, the growing trends of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), enterprise mobility by organizations, reduction in working expenditures and varying demographic factors are also driving the digital workplace market.

However, the issues related to transformation & integration of processes by organizations and lack of training & education amongst workforce are the factors which are hampering the growth of the market.

Digital Workplace Transformation Services: Market Segmentation

By types of services, the digital workplace transformation service market is segmented into:

Enterprise Mobility and Telecom Services

Unified Communication and Collaboration Services

Asset Management Services

Workplace Upgrade and Migration Services

Service Desk

Desktop Virtualization

Application Management Services

Field Services

Workplace Automation Services

By organization size, the digital workplace transformation services are segmented into:

SME’S

Large Enterprise

By vertical, the digital workplace transformation services are segmented into:

Manufacturing and Automotive

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Digital Workplace Transformation Services: Market Segmentation Overview

The enterprise mobility and telecom services segment is expected to dominate the digital workplace transformation services, accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices are driving the market. The enterprise mobility and telecom services help the employees to work securely even while roaming, which increases their productivity, collaboration and engagement across the organization. Amongst the verticals, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance vertical accounted for the largest share in 2016 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The factors such as extensive adoption of enterprise mobility services, enhanced by the growth of digitalization, owing to different government regulations and other external factors such as digitalization of economy in the emerging countries across the globe.

Digital Workplace Transformation Services Market: Regional Outlook

APEJ is the leading market, in terms of CAGR in the digital workplace transformation market. Many companies in the APEJ are boosting widespread adoption of BYOD and cloud-based technology with large-scale acceptance. Several factors are driving the growth of APEJ markets such as rapid economic development, globalization and foreign direct investments, increasing penetration of smartphone, and internet adoption in the workforce.

Digital Workplace Transformation Services: Market Players

The market players in Digital Workplace Transformation Services Market are Accenture PLC, NTT Data Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Atos, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Capgemini, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., Citrix Systems, Computer Sciences Corporation, Wipro Ltd., Unisys Corporation, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Intel Corporation.

