Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2025

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is an X-linked disease, which generally affects the male population. It is characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. The disease is caused due to mutations in the dystrophin gene, which result in the lack of production of dystrophin (a protein essential for maintaining healthy muscle function) in individuals. The lack of dystrophin weakens muscle function, causes loss of ambulation, harms the respiratory and cardiac function, and ultimately leads to death.

The main symptoms of this condition appears in childhood and includes delay of motor functions; progressive muscle weakness; muscle contractures in legs; and muscle weakness in arms, neck, and more severely in the lower half of the body. The bones also develop peculiarly, causing skeletal deformities in the patient. Occurrences of pseudo-hypertrophy, cardiomyopathy, and breathing complications are some of the other symptoms of this condition.

The global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market size by Product

Development & Drug Target

Mechanism of Action (MoA)

Route of Administration (RoA)

Molecule Type



Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market size by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Laboratories

Others

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

…



