Edible Mushroom Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Business Challenges, Key Players Strategy and CAGR of 8.7% by Foresight to 2023

Market Research Future has delivered its newest report on the global edible mushroom market which projects steady growth for the market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Edible mushrooms have become highly popular, and along with the flourishing global food & beverage industry, the edible mushroom is expected to witness proportional growth. Nutrient-rich, mushrooms have grabbed global attention due to increasing health consciousness among consumers.

It has been observed that veganism is growing across the globe, thus driving the demand for edible mushrooms. The somewhat meat-like texture is highly popular among manufacturers looking to make high-quality meat substitute products for the rising vegan population. Consumer patterns are changing progressively, and there has been a growing adoption of healthy lifestyles. The nutrient content in mushrooms is a key driver encouraging increased demand. Moreover, mushrooms are available in a wide variety and require low costs for production thus making the market highly lucrative. Increasing R&D on the benefits of mushrooms, growing awareness of the various varieties of mushroom and the innovative use of mushroom in meat substitute recipes are several critical factors that are expected to drive the global market over the forecast period.

Key Players Analysis

Market leading players included in MRFRs competitive analysis include

Lutèce Holding B.V.,

Bonduelle Group,

Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc.,

Monaghan Mushrooms,

Okechamp S.A.,

The Mushroom Company

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

Latest Industry News

Several major retailers such as Coles, Woolworths and Aldi have recalled and pulled mushrooms provided by Costa Mushrooms Exchange after plastic was found in packages of sliced mushrooms.

Market Segmentation

The global edible mushroom market has been segmented on the basis of type, category, distribution channel and region in MRFR’s detailed report. By type, the edible mushroom market is segmented into shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, button mushroom, and others. Button mushrooms are the most popular among these due to their extensive use in a variety of food preparations.

By category, the market is segmented into fresh mushrooms and processed mushrooms. Processed mushrooms are further segmented into dried, canned, frozen and others. Processed mushrooms are projected to witness increased growth due to the rising demand for ready-to-eat food items. Presently, however, the fresh mushroom segment dominates the market due to easy availability of the same and the current preference of fresh food over processed.

By distribution channel, the global market is segmented into store based, and nonstore based. The store-based segment is sub-segmented to include convenience stores, specialty retailers, supermarket/hypermarket, and others. The non-store-based segment is further segmented into e-commerce. Store-based sales of edible mushrooms have been observed to be the highest as consumers prefer to pick up fresh food in a one-stop shopping experience.

Regional Analysis

Europe accounts for the most significant region in the global edible mushrooms market. The region has a high affinity for mushroom preparations, and edible mushrooms are highly popular among the vegetarian and vegan population present in the region. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific accounts for the second largest region due to the high production of mushrooms in the region. Rising demand for meat substitutes and changing food consumption patterns across the world are expected to augment these regions market growth. The largest importers of edible mushrooms are Japan, Italy, France, Germany, and Spain.l