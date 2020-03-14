Elastomeric Connectors Market: Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2019 – 2027

Elastomeric connectors are designed for transferring both power and data between circuit board and parallel components. These elastomers connectors do not require soldering. The can be used for various applications such as inter board connections, microphone, vibration motor, and speakers to make right-angle, co-planar, parallel, and board-to-board connections. These are composed of alternating layers of nonconductive and conductive silicone rubber.

Elastomeric connectors Market – Competitive Landscape

The elastomeric connectors market is highly fragmented with proliferation of various start-ups, especially in emerging economies. Leading market players are focusing on further innovative developments of elastomeric connectors to overcome existing limits and enhance the operational efficiency.

In Sept 2018, Fujipoly – Thermal Interface Materials, a leading player in the elastomeric connectors market, announced Zebra Gold 8000A, a new elastomer connector, it is low resistance connector

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure here

TE Connectivity Corporation

Founded in 1941, TE Connectivity Corporation, a key player in elastomeric connectors market, is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and operates in nearly all countries of the world. TE Connectivity Corporation is a technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor products for various industries such as data communication systems, industrial equipment, automotive, defense, aerospace, medical, consumer electronics, oil and gas, and energy. Its electronic components segment supplies sensors, wires, cables, switches, relays, connectors, and interconnect system.

ON Semiconductor

Established in 1999, ON Semiconductor is based in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. It is one of the leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions that offers broad portfolio of energy efficient connectivity, power management, sensing, and logic, analog, timing, discrete, and custom devices. The company’s products help solves unique design challenges in occurring in automotive, computing communications, industrial, consumer, medical and aerospace/defense applications. The company has sales offices, network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Microchip

Founded in 1989, Endress+Hauser AG is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland and engaged in design, manufacturing and markets specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. Indeed, it provides microcontroller, analog, FPGA, connectivity and power management semiconductors, and other products.

CAD?HK?Ltd

Founded in 1985, CAD?HK?Ltd is based in Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, USA and specializes in designing, manufacturing, and supply LCD connector and zebra connectors (elastomeric connector or silicone inter-connector) across the globe. Moreover, the company also serves to automotive, aerospace, medical and other sectors

OSCO Ltd

Established in 1997, OSCO Ltd is headquartered in Buckinghamshire, England, and provides Elastomeric Connectors, Thermal Interface Material, Reinforced and Non-Reinforced single and multi-lumen tubing, Custom Cable, and other products. Moreover company serves to various segments including communications and scientific, medical, automotive, military, and other segments

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here