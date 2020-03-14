Enhanced Vision System Market – Exploring its Business Strategies to Survive in Industry till 2025

Global Enhanced Vision System Market: Snapshot

The global enhanced vision system market is on a growth trajectory on account of radical improvements in the aerospace sector for aircraft safety. Top notch aircraft manufacturers are opting for hi-tech avionics and navigation systems to raise alarm in the event of a possible danger. Enhanced vision systems help to provide a detailed view of the terrain along with monitoring of various obstacles that may pose a challenge to the safety of aircraft.

Some of the key factors driving the global enhanced vision system market are the dire need to enhance aircraft safety, especially in limited visibility environments. This is because enhanced vision system collects information from various aircraft based sensors, which includes near-infrared cameras to give complete view of the terrain, especially in extreme weather conditions.

It is seen that the technological changes applied within aerospace industry has been helpful for passengers as well as the flight crew by providing an enhanced detailing about the terrains and obstacles. The demand for aircraft has grown much faster within developing economies as compared to the developed economies. Moreover the advancements in terms of technological changes within the aerospace industry has a direct impact with the growth of the enhanced vision systems that has acted as a major driver for this market. In addition to this, both active and passive sensors that are used in enhanced vision system has been a major support for the well performing functionalities.

Infrared sensors helps pilot to form scene contrast in night vision. It is the sufficient thermal scene contrast that allows shapes and patterns pertaining to a few visual references being recognized by the pilot through infrared image forming another important driver boosting the demand of this market. Considering these drivers, infrared cameras and sensors being used are technologically advanced, expensive and are specially used for this system leading to the price growth of these systems acting as an important restraint for this market.

Unlike the external view of pilot, the enhanced vision image can be two-dimensional (2D) display. It is seen that the quality of enhanced vision image as well as the level of enhanced vision sensor performance majorly depends on the atmospheric conditions along with various energy source conditions that can be visible or non-visible. These difficulties related with the functioning of these systems has further posed challenges for the market. It is further expected that combination of synthetic vision and enhanced vision will provide different opportunities for this market.

Global Enhanced Vision System Market: Market Segmentation

The global enhanced vison system market based on system has been segmented into synthetic vision system and enhanced vision system. This market has been further segmented into sensors, camera, display screen and others based on different components. Furthermore, on the basis of applications this market includes aerospace & defense and others. Regions which are considered under the scope of this report includes North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The revenue has been provided in USD million for this market along with respective CAGR for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025 has been provided within this report.

Global Enhanced Vision System Market: Competitive Outlook

Some of the leading players in the global enhanced vision system market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.), Astronics Corporation (U.S.), FLIR Systems Inc. (U.S), Thales Group (France), Safran (France), HCL Technologies (India), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel) and Embraer SA (Brazil) among others.

The market has been segmented as follows:

Global Enhanced Vision System Market – By System:

Synthetic Vision System

Enhanced Vision System

Global Enhanced Vision System Market – By Component:

Sensors

Camera

Display Screen

Others

Global Enhanced Vision System Market – By Application: