Fire Protection Equipment Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2025

Fire protection is the study and practice of mitigating the unwanted effects of potentially destructive fires.As the industrial sector in emerging economies flourishes, the number of casualties caused by fire accidents have been escalating. Loss of life and property caused by fire accidents is not uncommon. As an attempt to reduce the number of casualties caused by fire accidents worldwide, the installation of fire protection has been increasingly acknowledged. All these factors have stoked the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge with significant opportunities. The growth in this region is chiefly driven by extensive industrial and urbanization activities in countries such as Japan, India, and China. Growing awareness about ensuring safety of people, in public places in particular, has been leading to increasing installation of fire protection equipment. The expanding retail and IT sector in India is exhibiting growing demand for fire protection equipment. Moreover, the growth in this region will be backed by large oil refineries, biotechnology ventures, automobile, petrochemical complexes, steel, food and beverages, and oil and gas sectors.

The Fire Protection Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Protection Equipment.

This report presents the worldwide Fire Protection Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Robert Bosch

Siemens

Tyco

Napco Security

Cooper

ADT Security Services

ANAF

Britannia Fire

Potter Roemer

Hiren Industrial Corporation

Larsen Manufacturing

IFSE

Supremex

Tian Guang

Iowa Fire Equipment Company

Naffco

ILT Industrie-Luftfiltertechnik

Fire Protection Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Extinguisher

Fire Hydrant

Respirator

Other

Fire Protection Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Municipal Fire Service

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Other

Fire Protection Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fire Protection Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Fire Protection Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

