Food Container Market Competitive Dynamics, Emerging Technologies, Global Size, Outlook And Forecast To 2023

Global Food Container Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope —Type (Rigid, Flexible), Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass), Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, Meat Products, Frozen Food, Baked and Confectionary Products), Region — Forecast till 2023

Food Container Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) Announces the Publication of its Cooked Research Report — Global Food Storage Container Market 2018–2023.

The global food storage container market is expected to be valued at USD 347,993.6 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The report covers segmentation and market dynamics for a better glimpse of the market during the forecast period. Food storage containers serve the purposes of storage, preservation, and transport therefore enhancing the shelf-life of a food product. Food storage containers, pouches and bags are made from different types of materials and are used to store food items, including fruits & vegetables, dairy products, meat products, and frozen food.

Key Players

The key players of global Food Container Market include Bemis Company, Inc. (US), Berry Plastics Corporation (US), Crown (US), Graham Packaging Company (US), Graphic Packaging International, LLC (US), Ball Corporation (US), Constar International UK Ltd. (UK), Anchor Glass Container Corporation (US), Plastipak Holdings, Inc. (US), PRINTPACK (US).

Regional Analysis of Global Food Container Market

North America accounts for the largest share of the market. The reasons contributing to the growth of the food container market in this region include growing use of packaged goods, reduce waste, increasing adoption of small-sized food containers in homes, and the demand for fresh foods. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the food container market, followed by Europe. The reasons contributing to the growth in this region include increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle, increased popularity of packaged food, and increasing aggregate demand for canned food among consumers.

Segmentation: Global Food Container Market

The global food container market has been segmented based on type, material, application, product, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into rigid and flexible packaging. Rigid containers are utilized extensively in the food & beverage industry for facilitating convenience in handling food products and preventing damages. Rigid packaging products have high stiffness, high impact strength, and high barrier properties. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into plastic, paper & paper boards, metal, glass, and others. Plastic accounts for the highest share with respect to consumption in the manufacturing of food containers followed by paper & paper boards. Glass storage containers generally have a plastic lid that helps in keeping the container airtight. These containers are available in clear, frosted, and colored varieties. The demand for glass containers is more because of its ability to keep the food fresh for a longer period as compared to other container types. On the basis of the product, the market has been segmented into bags, pouches, containers, and others. Bags and pouches will remain the largest category due to benefits of lightweight, portability, and convenience. Pouches are expected to make further inroads into rigid packaging applications due to cost and performance advantages.

Moreover, by application, the market has been segmented into fruits & vegetables, dairy products, meat products, frozen foods, and baked and confectionary. The dairy and frozen meat segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate the market. Frozen food was the leading segment and is expected to show strong growth.

