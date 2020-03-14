GCC Furniture Wood Coatings Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the GCC Furniture Wood Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. GCC Furniture Wood Coatings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

GCC plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Furniture Wood Coatings development status and future trend in GCC, focuses on top players in GCC, also splits Furniture Wood Coatings by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in GCC market include

Akzo Nobel

BASF

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Dow Chemical Company

PPG Industries

Benjamin Moore

Diamond Vogel

Drywood Coatings

Helios Group – A member of Kansai Paint

IVM Chemicals

Jotun

KAPCI Coatings

Rust-Oleum

Royal DSM

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Solvent

Powder

On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers

Household

Commercial

