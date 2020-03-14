Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Key Challenges, Frontiers of Growth & Forecast upto 2023

The Acrylic Adhesives market report [5 Year Forecast 2018-2023] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Acrylic Adhesives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Acrylic Adhesives, with sales, revenue and global market share of Acrylic Adhesives are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Acrylic Adhesives market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Acrylic Adhesives industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

“Summary

Acrylics, the short-hand for acrylic polymers, form the basic structure for manufactured acrylic adhesives. Acrylics are classified as salts and esters of acrylic acid while acrylates are esters of acetic acid. Acrylic adhesives are robust and efficient and can bond with multiple surfaces.

The global market for acrylic adhesives is expected to grow due to high demand in a broad range of applications across the globe. The market is driven by the demand for adhesives in transportation and consumer goods applications. Additionally, the increasing demand from electronic applications and the increasing popularity of cyanoacrylics is positively affecting the demand for acrylic adhesives. Product substitution associated with acrylic adhesives is one of the major market restraints. It is important to analyze the market in terms of its drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

“Report Scope:

The report provides an overview of the global market for acrylic adhesives and analyzes global market trends. It includes market data from 2016, while considering 2017 as the base year. Estimates are forecast for 2018 through 2023 with a projection of CAGR in the forecast period. Words acrylic and acrylate have been used interchangeably across this report. In this report, acrylic adhesive and acylate adhesives mean the same thing.

The different types of acrylic adhesives considered in the report are methylacrylic, ethylacrylic, cyanoacrylic, butyl acrylic, polyacrylic and modified acrylic. The report includes descriptions of application segments such as paper and packaging, construction, transportation, consumer goods, medical and others. The important processes involved in manufacturing acrylic adhesives and the major functions provided by these adhesives have also been covered in detail.

The report concludes with a special focus on the competitive landscape, including key strategies adopted by the manufacturers and detailed profiles of the major manufacturers in the global acrylic adhesives market.

The report discusses technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the acrylic adhesives market. It also explains major drivers & restraints, regional dynamics and current trends within the industry. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries such as the U.S., Mexico, Germany, China, France, the U.K., India, Brazil, the U.A.E., etc.

Report Includes:

– 84 data tables and 18 additional tables

– Country specific data and analysis for USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and UAE

– An overview of the global market scenario of acrylic adhesives and analysis of global market trends

– Description of important processes involved in manufacturing of acrylic adhesives and their major functions

– Identification of segments with high growth potential and to understand prospects of each segment

– A look into the environmental concerns associated with ethyl acrylic adhesives

– Company profiles of major players in the industry, including 3M Company, Arkema (Bostik SA), H.B. Fuller, Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Sika AG”

