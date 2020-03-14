Global Calcium Chloride Market : By Development, Trends, And Forecast

Calcium Chloride Market – Snapshot

Calcium chloride, an ionic compound of calcium and chlorine, is highly soluble in liquid. It is commercially available as anhydrous and di hydrate flakes, pellets and powder, or 30% to 45% solution. Calcium chloride is produced by refining naturally occurring brine, neutralizing hydrochloric acid with calcium carbonate, or as by-product from the Solvay process of synthetic sodium carbonate production.

Solvay and HCL processes are the widely used manufacturing processes of calcium chloride. The Solvay process involves chemical synthesis of high purity limestone and salt brine solution to produce soda ash and calcium chloride as end products. A wide range of concentrations of high grade liquid and dry form calcium chloride can be produced through this process. The HCL process primarily entails a reaction of hydrochloric acid (HCl) and limestone to produce calcium chloride. Other processes include natural brine, strengthened brine, and brine purification.

Calcium chloride is primarily used as a de-icing agent. Liquid calcium chloride of up to 35% is used with rock salt for snow and ice control. Calcium chloride reduces the frequent and repetitive application of salt by 40%. It also remains active for longer duration, thereby preventing ice from bonding with the road or pavement. Demand for calcium chloride is anticipated to be stable due to the heavy snowfall in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Japan. This is estimated to drive the calcium chloride market during the forecast period. Calcium chloride is hygroscopic; therefore, it absorbs water from the air. This can result in corrosion at lower levels and long durations of relative humidity. Furthermore, salts influence the ability of water to carry a current and speed up the corrosion process. The calcium chloride liquid causes corrosion of tire rims in tire weighing applications. Therefore, it is less attractive as tire ballasting agent.

In terms of revenue, the global calcium chloride market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 2406.4 Mn by 2026. The global calcium chloride market has been segmented based on product type and application. Based on product type, the market has been segregated into flakes 77%, flakes 94%, prills 94%, pellets 94%, liquid grade, and others (flakes 83%-87%, pellets 90%, powders 90% etc.). In terms of volume, the prills 94% segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. The flakes 77% segment held major share of the global calcium chloride market in 2017. Its share is anticipated to increase substantially by the end of the forecast period. Based on application, the global calcium chloride market has been classified into de-icing, dust control, drilling fluids, industrial processing, construction, and others. The others segment includes tier weighing, water management, and food. Calcium chloride has the lowest freezing point of all types of other deicers including sodium chloride, magnesium chloride, potassium chloride and urea. Therefore, it is an ideal de-icing agent to be used in winters. In terms of volume, the drilling fluids segment accounted for leading share of the global calcium chloride market in 2017. It is likely to remain a dominant segment throughout the forecast period. In terms of value and volume, the dust control segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace between 2018 and 2026, followed by the industrial processing segment.

North America dominated the global calcium chloride market with more than 40% share in terms of volume and value in 2017. It was followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The U.S. constituted key share of the calcium chloride market in North America in terms of volume and revenue in 2017. Presence of major manufacturing plants of calcium chloride and increase in demand for de-icing, led by recent climatic changes in the country, are driving the demand for calcium chloride in the U.S. The calcium chloride market in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. On the other hand, the calcium chloride market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. However, Middle East & Africa held significant share of the global calcium chloride in 2017, due to the high usage of calcium chloride in construction, drilling fluids, and dust control applications in the region.

Key players operating in the global Calcium Chloride market. Key players operating in the market are Occidental Chemical Corporation, Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd. TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical, Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sulaksh Chemicals, Nedmag Industries, Zirax Limited, Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd., Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Sameer Chemicals. The report comprises a matrix of comparison between top players operating in the global calcium chloride market along with market share analysis for 2017. TETRA Chemicals is a leading producer and marketer of calcium chloride and bromine-based clear brine fluids (CBFs) across the globe, with a platform of 10 manufacturing plants across North America and in Europe. It supplies calcium chloride to oil & gas and other markets across the globe. TETRA Chemicals is a division of TETRA Technologies, Inc., and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

