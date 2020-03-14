Global Hematocrit Test Devices Market to US$ 5,200 mn by 2026

Innovations driven by technology has kept the competition cut-throat in the global hematocrit test devices market, finds a latest report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Aimed at profiling the blood samples for red blood cells, players in the global hematocrit test devices market are focusing on rolling out products that are easy-to-use and provide instant results. As a result, investments into research and development among players in the global hematocrit devices market has increased sharply over the past few years.

Not just this, allied research in the field of electronics, semiconductors, bio-sensors, and bio-medical devices is propelling development of niche products in the global hematocrit test devices market. Some of the prominent players in the global hematocrit deices market include Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Sysmex Corporation, Nova Biomedical, Abbott Laboratories, HORIBA, Ltd., and Boule Diagnostics.

According to TMR, the global hematocrit devices market is expected to attain an overall value of US$5200 mn by the end of 2026. This will happen when the market rides at a substantial CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period -2018 to 2026. Further, TMR analysts state that the global hematocrit devices market was valued at US$3,780 mn by the end of 2017.

In terms of segments, the blood analyzers will be leading the global hematocrit market and this can be attributed to the availability of precise and better devices. On the other hand, when it comes to region, North America is expected to lead the global hematocrit market. This is due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the growing level of awareness among people about healthy life.

Research to Drive Growth in the Global Hematocrit Test Devices Market

The need for updating existing products and technologies lays the importance for consistent research. And in the field of bio-sciences, research is usually time-consuming and requires larger investments. Hence, a large number of players in the global hematocrit devices market are keen on garnering investments that will aid pertinent research, thus influencing growth in the coming years.

Not only private entities, but public organizations are also investing in research to aid diagnosis and treatment of common conditions like anemia among women in the rural parts of the world. Governments across the world are stepping forward to make their contributions in aiding research and thus the future for the global hematocrit devices market looks promising.

Integrated Devices to Open New Opportunities in the Hematocrit Test Devices Market

While most devices available in the global hematocrit test devices market are designed with one function, the future is about having more than one test in a device. That is, an integrated device for carrying out most blood tests will be the future. This opens fresh opportunities for the players in the global hematocrit test devices market. As a result, the new dimension of research for leading companies is identifying solutions that can facilitate more types of tests in one go.

Besides this, technology will also open doors for connected devices. In the future, data of patients will be integrated to devices with the physician, allowing healthcare providers to access information on-the-go. This will speed up treatment and diagnosis and will prevent physicians from remaining unaware of patient history.

The above study is based on a Transparency Market Research report titled Hematocrit Test Devices Market (Product – Blood Analyzers, Hematocrit Test Meters; End user – Hospital and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Diagnostic and Pathology Labs) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026.”

