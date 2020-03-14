Global High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market : Business Growth, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity, Demand Analysis, Forecast

High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market – Snapshot

High-performance anti-corrosion coatings are used to protect metal and concrete structures, tanks, pipes, and processing equipment from deterioration caused by exposure to corrosive environments including acid rain. These coatings are used primarily in chemical plants, oil refineries, public utility works, pulp and paper mills, and other facilities. High-performance anti-corrosion coatings are also used to protect ships, offshore oil drilling rigs and production platforms, and other structures used in marine environments.

Based on product, the global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market has been segmented into epoxy, urethane, acrylic, and others. Epoxy coatings protect substrates from the deterioration caused by corrosive surroundings. These coatings have excellent adhesion and flexibility. Therefore, they are highly preferred in various end-user industries. Presently, epoxy coatings are widely used high-performance anti-corrosion coatings across the globe. Rising demand for acrylic coatings is expected to fuel the market between 2018 and 2026. These coatings offer superior structural and mechanical characteristics than other anti-corrosion coatings such as alkyd and vinyl coatings. Acrylic coatings have high color retention rate and they are chemically inert. Additionally, they are eco-friendly. Based on application, the global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market can be segmented into oil & gas, marine, construction, tanks & pipes, power generation, and others. High-performance anti-corrosion coatings are widely used in the oil & gas industry. In terms of demand, the oil & gas segment is expected to present immense opportunities to the high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market between 2018 and 2026. Rise in maintenance and repair activities in the global oil & gas industry, especially for oil drilling equipment, offshore installation machinery, process vessels, and transmission pipelines, is likely to be a major driver of the market in the next few years. The power generation segment is estimated to present lucrative growth opportunities to the market from 2018 to 2026.

High-performance anti-corrosion coatings are required for coating applications in insulated wires, electricity-generating components, turbine blades, and hydraulic systems used in nuclear, geothermal, and solar power sub-sectors. Based on region, the global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominates the global market, due to growth of pharmaceutical and health care industries in the region. Rapid infrastructure development in major countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia is expected to boost the consumption of high-performance anti-corrosion coatings in the region between 2018 and 2026. High-performance anti-corrosion coatings are extensively consumed in the construction industry. These coatings have a wide range of usage in infrastructure development in this industry. Some of the key uses of high-performance anti-corrosion coatings include their application on steel, metal, and concrete substrates employed in extraction, utilities, manufacturing, and transport infrastructure. Development of transport infrastructure in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the key driving factor for the market during forecast period. Rising use of metal and steel in the construction of bridges, roadways, highways, waterways, airports, and railways is likely to provide immense growth opportunities to the high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market in the next few years. Growth of the marine industry in Asia Pacific is also projected to boost the market during the forecast period. Container ships, cargos, offshore and onshore vessels, surface warships, and submarines are a few of the marine industry components that require protective coatings for their overall durability. Constantly improving trade ties between Asia Pacific and other regions, especially Europe and North America, are expected to boost bulk transport of commodities in the next few years. This rising trend of seaway transport in Asia Pacific is projected to increase shipbuilding and repair activities, primarily in China, Japan, and South Korea in the near future. The shipbuilding sector would require incorporation of enhanced performance coatings, especially in container ships and onshore vessels. Thus, the demand for high-performance anti-corrosion coatings in the marine industry in Asia Pacific is likely to increase in the next few years.

The global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market witnesses high degree of competition among market players. The market is highly concentrated, as well-established players constitute a significant market share. High level of competition among established players is expected during the forecast period, due to their integrated value chains. Some of the key players operating in the global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and 3M.