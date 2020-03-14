Global Japan Smart Home Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2019-2025

Japan smart home market is expected to be US$ 5 Billion by 2024, growing with double digit CAGR. Since the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, Japan has been focused to build energy efficient smart homes and supportive devices. Government initiatives for infrastructure support, establishing common ECHONET Standard which supports HEMS devices and well-known smart home policies are some of the major driving factors to grow Japanese smart homes market.

Hefty Urbanized Population will boost Smart Homes Market in Japan

Japan is the land of mountains which covers almost two third of the total land. So, remaining landmass is used to build house for the Japanese population. More than 90 percent of total population in Japan lives in cities, which provides the opportunities for the varieties of players such as consumer electronic manufactures, house builders, housing equipment maker and communication manufacturers.

Common Standards for Smart Home Devices

Japanese government has built common standards for smart home equipment players which helped in the quick growth this industry. As we know that most of the Asian countries have no common standards and due to lack of common standard, various consumer electronic manufactures and housing equipment maker have made their devices on various standards which has created integration issues. So, Japanese government has established a common ECHONET Standard in February 2012.

Home Automation is the Primary Smart Homes Segment in Japan

Japan smart home market has been divided into several categories such as Home Entertainment, Ambient Assisted Living (AAL), Energy Management, Home Security and Home Automation. Home Automation and energy management has collective market share of over 60 percent in 2016. Energy management is the primary focus area for the Japanese government since 2011 earthquake and home automation devices is helping to assist the ageing population in various ways.

Japan Smart Home Market, Volume, Forecast: Home Automation, Home Entertainment, Ambient Assisted Living (AAL), Energy Management, Security Company Analysis: Panasonic Corporation, Secual Inc, Connected Design Inc, iTSCOM, Sony Corporation is a market research report published by Renub Research on smart homes market of Japan. This 72 page report with 29 Figures and 6 Tables studies the Japan smart home market from 6 view points:

Japan Smart Homes 6 Company profile covered in this report

Panasonic Corporation Secual Inc Connected Design Inc iTSCOM Sony Corporation

All the Company in the report has been studied from 3 viewpoints

Company Overview Smart Home Products Initiatives / Development in IoT & Smart Homes

This report is useful for those who want to know