Global Polyacrylamides Market Is Forecast By 2025.

Global Polyacrylamide Market: Snapshot

The global polyacrylamide market is gaining from the rising demand for polyacrylamides for water and sewage treatment applications. Treatment of natural water and sewage is closely linked with environment conservation and is thus a present day problem which has gathered the attention of civic authorities in several parts of the world. Using water soluble compounds such as polyacrylamide flocculants, the efficiency of removal of heavy metals in water and sewage treatment processes has increased considerably.

The increasing use of polyacrylamides for desalination applications due to its water solubility is positively impacting the polyacrylamide market.

A report by Transparency Market Research orecasts the global polyacrylamide market to clock a CAGR of 6.3% during the 2017-2025 forecast period, for the market to be worth US$7,657.9 mn by the end of 2025 from US$4,429.5 mn in 2016.

Waste Water Treatment Application to Continue to Lead through 2025

The report studies the global polyacrylamide market on the basis of type, form, application, and geography. In terms of type, the polyacrylamide market could be segmented into anionic, cationic, non-ionic, and others. Of them, anionic segment led the polyacrylamide market in 2016, followed by cationic segment. The growth of anionic segment is mainly because of its low price leading to its widespread application in water treatment and food cycling. Non-ionic type polyacrylamides are primarily used in the mining industry.

In terms of form, the segments into which the polyacrylamide market could be divided are powder, emulsion, gel, and others. Among them, powder form is the leading segment in the polyacrylamide market. Polyacrylamide is most commonly available in powder form, along with its commercial availability in solid and liquid state. Polyacrylamide is widely used in powder form, as liquid form is difficult to store and transport. The others segment of the market based on form comprise solutions and micro beads.

On the basis of application, the segments into which the global polyacrylamide market is divided in this report are waste water treatment, oil & gas extraction, mining, agriculture, paper & pulp, paints & coatings, textiles, food, and others. Oil & gas and waste water treatment are the key application segments of this market. Among all, waste water treatment held a significant share of the global market in 2016. Initiatives undertaken by several governments for the conservation of natural water resources is boosting the market share of waste water treatment segment. Oil & gas is a significant application segment as polyacrylamides are extensively used for improving oil recovery and are used as drilling and fracturing fluid agents.

Europe to Display Decline in Demand through 2025

The key regions into which the global polyacrylamide market is divided are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. So far as dominance is concerned, Asia Pacific held the leading share of polyacrylamide market in 2016. The region led the market vis-à-vis revenue and is likely to hold on to its leading share over the report’s forecast period. The rising demand for polyacrylamide for water treatment applications is the key factor driving growth in Asia Pacific. Growing population and uncertain rainfall patterns in recent years in the region is driving the demand for water treatment chemicals, which is anticipated to open new growth avenues in the upcoming years.

North America followed by Europe stood as other significant markets for polyacrylamide in 2016. The demand for polyacrylamide in Europe is anticipated to dip by 1.4% by 2025.

Leading players in the global polyacrylamide market include BASF SE, Kemira Inc., Bio-Rad, Ashland Inc., and SNF Group.