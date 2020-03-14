Global Wheat Protein Isolates Market 2019 – Recent Trends, Robust Growth, Product Development and Forecast 2025

Wheat protein isolate is derived by removing starch from wheat flour; this is becoming increasingly popular among health conscious people. It is rich in proteins and is largely used in making bakery products. Hence, the global wheat protein isolates market is expected observe a staggering growth in the upcoming years.

Low Gluten Wheat Protein Isolates to Promote Wheat Protein Isolates Market

There is an increasing consumption of organic food, normal wheat contains high gluten content and it may not suit gluten intolerant people. Thus, they refrain from enjoying the goodness of wheat and wheat-based bakery products. The long wheat grain known as Emmer Wheat and locally it is known Khapli Wheat in India. This is low in gluten, reduces bad cholesterol, induces immunity, and is high in fiber which helps in good digestion. The market players are expected to capitalize on the goodness of Emmer wheat and introduce wheat protein isolates. This will probably have a huge demand, this would serve even gluten-allergic population. Also, health conscious population may increase the demand. The companies can gain a massive penetration into the market. Thus, the global wheat protein isolates market will witness a surge in growth.

Regional Outlook

The global wheat protein isolates market is expected to be dominated by North America and followed by Europe. The growth in this region can be attributed to increasing demand for bakery products. Asia Pacific is also projected to witness an impressive growth due to large availability of wheat in India. The competition is expected to increase in the this region in the next few years.

Wheat Protein Isolates Market: Introduction:

Wheat Protein Isolate is produced by starch removal from wheat flour and later drying the residual protein fraction to preserve viscoelastic properties. This product has gained attention globally due to its functional features high protein content and unique functionality for preparation of bakery products specifically bread dough. Wheat protein isolate is becoming popular for its application in bakery products as it enables better rise, chewiness and offers strength to the products. Additionally, it is used in tortillas, cereals, low-carb foods, protein bars, pasta, fresh and frozen dough products, pizza dough, rolls, and batters.

Considerable growth is witnessed in the wheat protein isolates market in the last few years backed by the reason by rising demand from the end use industries mainly bakery industry and dietary supplements.

Wheat Protein Isolates Market: Segmentation:

The wheat protein isolates market is segmented by application, and primary function.

By Application, the wheat protein isolates market is segmented into Noodles, Bread, Frozen dough, Confectionery, Meat and seafood products, Feed Binder, Dietary Supplements and other products.

By Primary Function, the wheat protein isolates market is segmented into texturizing agent, emulsification, water absorption, dough strengthener and cohesion.

Wheat Protein Isolates Market: Region-wise Outlook:

North America followed by Europe will dominate the wheat protein isolates market backed by concentration of both production and consumption of wheat protein isolates in these regions. Developments in wheat processing have enabled higher supply of wheat-derived products including wheat protein isolates catering the rising consumer demand for plant-based proteins including wheat protein.

Asia-Pacific region will emerge as a potential region for wheat protein isolates market due to higher availability of wheat especially in India. Improved focus on wheat processing and rise in private investments will further support the wheat protein isolates market in this region.

Wheat Protein Isolates Market: Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for protein-rich foods and in particular for plant-based protein foods will be a critical success factor for wheat protein isolates market growth. Rising food safety issues in animal-based foods are driving higher demand for plant-based protein foods including wheat protein isolate globally.

Diversifying nutritional needs among consumer groups including weight loss and control, protein enrichment is also supporting the market growth specifically in the regions with higher obese population.

High nutritional profile and wider availability of wheat across various parts of the world is encouraging wheat processing companies to potentially take up wheat protein isolate production. Wheat protein has a significant contribution towards total protein intake and has control over the technological properties of flour dough. A rise in demand for wheat protein applications in the bakery and processed foods have a significant influence on the wheat protein isolates market.

On the other hand, rising concerns over gluten which is an important constituent of wheat limits potential growth of wheat protein isolate market. Higher preferences for animal-based proteins will also limit the growth of the wheat protein isolates market.

Wheat Protein Isolates Market: Key Players:

The global player for the wheat protein isolates market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), MGP Ingredients, Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd., Manildra Group, Honeyville Food Products, Inc., GC Ingredients Inc., and EURODUNA Rohstoffe GmbH.

Regional analysis for Wheat Protein Isolates Market includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

