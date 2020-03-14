Granulometer Market Greater Revenue Share By 2016 To 2024

Granulometers are particle size analyzers and carry out particle size analysis for a wide range of materials. Particle size of material influences various physical, chemical, and surface properties of the material and is an indicator of quality, performance, and behavior of material. Hence, in various industries, controlling and measuring particle size are important. Particles in the food and beverage industry are in the form of powders, emulsions, or suspensions.

In food industries, the properties of food and beverage such as flavor and taste, texture, appearance, color, stability, shelf life, and rheological properties are highly influenced by size distribution and surface charge of particles in the products. In the pharmaceutical industry, the size of products, such as drugs, influences the critical characteristics including content uniformity, dissolution, and absorption rates. Other industries where particle size plays an important role include nanotechnology, proteins, cosmetics, polymers, soils, paints and pigments, textile, abrasives, and fertilizers.

Size distributions of particles in pharmaceutical products affect safety and cause side-effects, reducing the efficacy of the products as well. Hence, particle size analysis is important for drug delivery such as liposome and nanoparticles, oral suspensions, vaccines, dermatological products, and tablet production. Increasing demand for highly qualified products and strict regulatory guidelines for product formation are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global granulometer market by 2024. However, high import duties on granulometers in developing countries, high cost of granulometers, and lack of awareness among end-users are restricting the growth of the global granulometer market.

The global granulometer market can be segmented based on technology and geographical region. Based on technology, the global granulometer market is divided into laser diffraction technique, dynamic light scattering (DLS) technique, and electro optical technique. Laser diffraction granulometers carry out particle size analysis of particles between sizes 20 nm and 20 mm. Dynamic light scattering granulometers carry out particle size analysis of particles between sizes 1 nm and 1 µm.

Electro optical granulometers are used for the measurement of the size distribution of particles from 2.5 μm upward. The laser diffraction granulometer segment is expected to register a significant growth rate in the market owing to its high speed of operation, ease of use, and flexibility in range of size of particles being analyzed by granulometer. The dynamic light scattering granulometer segment growth is fueled by its use of a certain range of size of particles and high resolution. The requirement of additional skill set of operator could limit the growth of the segment.

Based on geographical regions, the global granulometer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. In terms of revenue, North America is dominating the global granulometer market. The U.S. is a major contributing country in the region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to emerge as a significant region for the granulometer market, particularly, in Japan and China. In terms of value, these countries are the major contributors in the Asia Pacific granulometer market. The market in the region is projected to increase at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing quality standards of products in developing countries and extensive research & manufacturing facilities being set up in the region.

Key players operating in the global granulometer market are Malvern Instruments, HORIBA, Brookhaven Instruments, Micromeritics, CORDOUAN, Beckman Coulter, Shimadzu Corporation, Mettler Toledo, ParticleMetric, Image Metrology, PharmTech, and ATA.

