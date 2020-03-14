Growth Opportunities : Global Screw Closures Market 2018-2027

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Screw Closures Market – Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2027”.

The evolutionary dynamics in the Screw Closures market is to a large extent influenced by changing demand patterns of end-use industries. Advances made in equipment technologies and the adoption of high-performance materials are underpinning new revenue generating potential of manufacturers and producers. Extensive research on improving the functionalities of various product types have helped spur the pace of innovations. Companies in the Screw Closures market are also focused on increasing the versatility of key product types. Markets where demand is likely to plateau soon are looking for new growth drivers for Screw Closures. Changes in regulatory frameworks in developing and developed regions are likely to open new investment pockets in the Screw Closures market.

In this report, Transparency Market Research provides a 9-year forecast for screw closures market, both by value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units), between 2018 & 2027. The global screw closures market value is projected to clock a CAGR of 5.0%, during the forecast period. The study on global screw closures is geographically segmented into six key regions, wherein market analysis has been provided on the basis of diameter, material type, end use, and neck finish.

The Transparency Market Research report provides a study on the global screw closures market for the period 2018 – 2027. The key objective of screw closures market report is to assess data and offer insights, along with key market trends related to screw closures market that are gradually helping transform global businesses. The insights given in screw closures market report are presented in a manner which can be useful to take a business decision by analysing the historical and forecasted data.

The global screw closures market study begins with a executive summary on various segments, and their contribution to the current market scenario. The executive summary also briefly discusses the key findings of the study as well as the screw closures market overview. Furthermore, the role of LDPE, HDPE, and polypropylene as key materials for screw closures has also been discussed in brief. Key market dynamics of screw closures (TMR analysis of drivers and trends) have been provided in the executive summary of the global screw closures market report. A dedicated section has been provided for the detailed description of the market dynamics influencing the screw closures market. These are provided as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends for the screw closures market. Furthermore, to show the performance of screw closures market in each country and region, a Y-o-Y growth analysis has been provided.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Screw Closures Market

By Diameter

18 mm – 33 mm

36 mm – 53 mm

63 mm – 100 mm

Above 100 mm

By Material Type

LDPE

HDPE

Polypropylene

Metal

Thermosets

Others (PS, PET etc.)

By End Use

Beverages

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Household

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Neck Finish

400 (1 Thread Turn)

410 ( 1.5 Thread Turn)

415 ( 2 Thread Turn)

425 ( 2 Thread Turn)

Above 430 ( More than 2 Thread Turn)

