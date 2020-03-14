Health Care Information Systems Market Size Will Escalate Rapidly In The Near Future

Health Care Information Systems Market – Overview

This report on the health care information systems market studies the current as well as future prospects of the global market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the development and commercialization of health care information systems and new entrants planning to enter the health care information systems market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global health care information systems market with respect to the leading market segments based on application, component, deployment, end-user-, and region/sub-region.

The global health care information systems market has been segmented based on application, component, deployment, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the health care information systems market has been classified into hospital information systems, pharmacy information systems, laboratory information systems, medical imaging information systems, and revenue cycle management.

The hospital information systems segment has been further divided into electronic health records, electronic medical records, real-time healthcare, patient engagement solutions, population health management, and others. The pharmacy information systems segment has been further categorized into prescription management, automated dispensing systems, inventory management, and others. The medical imaging information systems segment has been further segmented into radiology information systems (RIS), monitoring analysis software, picture archiving & communication systems (PACS), and others.

Each of the market segments has been extensively analyzed based on market-related factors such as rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year and 2016 as the historical year.

The overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the health care information systems market and are likely to influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section to explain the intensity of competition across different regions. The competitive scenario among various market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are expected to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and increase share in the global health care information systems market.

Based on region, the market has be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions/sub-regions has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities have been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and market share analysis of key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global health care information systems market.

Major players operating in the global health care information systems market are McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Health Care Solutions, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cerner Corporation, NextGen Health Care Information Systems, LLC, and Medidata Solutions, Inc.

