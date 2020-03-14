High-Performance Fiber Market 2019 Global Size, Industry Share, Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape, Application Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

High-Performance Fiber Market Overview to 2023:

The major regions in the global high-performance fiber market are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 45% in 2017. The countries namely, China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major contributors to the growth of this regional market. China is the largest consumer of the product in this region, wherein the major consumers of the product are electronics, energy, and telecommunication, among others. Additionally, the developing countries in this region are rapidly taking up the infrastructure development activities mainly development of physical infrastructure, commercial buildings, and housing development, which is likely to favor the market growth in this region.

Get a Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7488

The automobile industry is constantly growing in this region with the leading automakers shifting their facilities and operations in this region. Additionally, the aerospace & defense industry in this region is growing at healthy CAGR owing to the huge investment by India and China in space exploration and domestic air travel. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has emerged as one of the leading commercial space agencies in the world. Furthermore, the installation of wind turbine is gaining momentum in this region due to favorable government policies such as “national offshore wind energy policy” (NOWEP) and formation of “national institute for wind energy” (NIWE) by the Indian government. This includes allocation of blocks, facilitating international investment and coordination among stakeholders to take forward this source of renewable energy. This, in turn is anticipated to drive demand of high-performance fiber which is majorly used in making footwear.

Top 10 Key Players:

TEIJIN LIMITED

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Solvay

Kureha Corporation

PBI Performance Products, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

AGY

ZOLTEK Corporation

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd.

PHP Fibers GmbH

Bally Ribbon Mills

The InterTech Group, Inc.

Binani Industries Ltd.

Sarla Performance Fibers Limited

Market Segmentation:

The High-Performance Fiber Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global high-performance fiber market has been segregated into carbon fiber, aramid fiber, ceramic fiber, glass fiber, polybenzimidazole (PBI), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), PE fiber, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into automotive, aerospace & defense, building & construction, electronics & telecommunication, energy, textiles, sports & leisure, and others.

Intended Audience

High-Performance Fiber Manufacturers

Traders and distributors of High-Performance Fiber

Research and Development Institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

Browse Full [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/high-performance-fiber-market-7488