Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Estimated To Cross US$284.8 mn By 2025

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: Overview

The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market is prophesied to include a handful of players holding a strong position in the industry. There could be a high uptake of multipronged strategies in the market as savvy players look to move ahead of their toughest competitors. Players are expected to come up with new products as they pour heavy funds into research and development activities. They could also look to improve their product portfolios with the help of carefully analyzed partnerships and collaborations. Another strategy that could be common in the market is tapping into comparatively underserved regions to expand geographical reach.

As per the report, the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market could be classified according to application and product. By product, the market is projected to testify the lead secured by monoplace hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices during the forecast timeframe 2017-2025.

The report offers a comprehensive study of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market while taking into account some of the crucial aspects such as segmentation, competition, growth, and trends and opportunities.

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market is envisaged to exhibit a steady growth in the near future owing to the rising knowledge about smoother and quicker healing process and a span of hyperbaric oxygen chambers carrying different sizes and designs. The demand for hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices could be stoked by the rise of diabetic foot pressure and ulcer cases, increasing incidence of chronic and acute wounds, and growing pool of geriatric people in key regions of the market.

Products such as monoplace hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices could collect a heavy demand in the market considering their strong share in 2016. Furthermore, their uptake is predicted to increase substantially in the coming years due to their inexpensive cost when compared to that of multiplace chambers. Moreover, their sales could further increase on account of consistent technological improvement speeding up the healing process.

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: Geographical Analysis

The international hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market is foreseen to find North America growing to a dominating size due to the escalating count of head injuries witnessed in the region. In 2016, the region grabbed a major market share while riding on certain growth factors. Relying on its strong reimbursement system, the U.S. could take a leading position in the region to contribute a staggering amount of revenue.

Europe could follow North America on the basis of market share. However, Asia Pacific is envisioned to showcase a higher growth rate for the coming years because of its massive population base and other critical factors. The rapid entry of global players and impressively developing medical infrastructure in the region could be some of the prime factors helping Asia Pacific to grow at a faster pace in the market. Besides this, the high incidence of diabetes could strengthen the demand for hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices in the region.

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: Companies Mentioned

The worldwide hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market could testify the presence of top companies such as Environmental Tectonics Corporation, Perry Baromedical, and Sechrist Industries, Inc. The vendor landscape of the market could bear a fragmented nature due to the presence of a large count of small companies operating therein.

