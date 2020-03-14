IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market to Reach US$10,100 Mn by 2019 Fueled by Demand for EV/HEVs

Transparency Market Research announces the release of a new research study titled “IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019”. Based on the findings of the report, the global insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and super junction metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET) market is projected to rise from a value of US$4,776.2 Mn in 2012 to US$10,100 Mn by 2019, expanding at a strong CAGR of 11.60% from 2013 to 2019.

The research report highlights some of the most significant forces driving and inhibiting the growth of the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market. According to the study, rising deployment in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles and increasing focus on greater energy efficiency are the leading factors boosting the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market. A growing market for smart grids holds immense opportunities, as stated by the report. In contrast, stiff competition from other power semiconductors is likely to hold the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market back.

On the basis of application, the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market is segmented into uninterrupted power supply (UPS), motor drives, rail traction, converters, adapters and chargers, industrial applications, consumer applications, residential, photovoltaic (PV) inverter, wind turbines, lighting, electric vehicles/hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), and others including telecom and networking devices and servers.

In the IGBT section, the industrial application segment held the largest share of the market in 2012, with motor drives following suit. Registering a remarkable CAGR of 21.10% from 2013 to 2019, the EV/HEV application area is likely to be the most rapidly developing segment by the end of the forecast period.

In the super junction MOSFET section, converters, chargers, and adapters held the largest share of the market in 2012, with the others segment coming in next. Similar to IGBT, the EV/HEV segment is projected to develop at the fastest pace of 30.0% CAGR by 2019.

Geographically, the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominates the worldwide market and held a 39.0% share in 2013. This region is also anticipated to be the most rapidly developing market for IGBT and super junction MOSFET, followed by Europe, owing to growing investments in high-speed rail, thriving renewable energy sector, and rising demand for electric vehicles. A booming electronics manufacturing industry in countries such as South Korea, China, and Taiwan is also expected to boost the Asia Pacific IGBT and super junction MOSFET market.

The most prominent players functioning in the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market include Infineon Technologies AG, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Semikron Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and ABB Ltd.