Infusion Therapy Market 2017 Growth Challenges, Trends Analysis, Opportunities And Forthcoming Developments

Infusion therapy is a therapeutic procedure that entails the administration of the medication through sterile needles and catheters. It is prescribed to chronically ill patients and patients that do not respond well to oral medication. It is also prescribed for patients who are unable to take medicine orally. Infusion therapy is widely prescribed for the treatment of chronic and complex diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancers, autoimmune diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, respiratory disorders, diabetes, neurological disorders, and various viral & bacterial infections/diseases.

Over a period of time, various infusion therapies such as chemotherapy, total parenteral nutritional therapy, and inotropic therapy have been developed. These are found to be effective against a wide range of diseases. Infusion therapy offers several advantages over other non-site-specific delivery methodologies. These include high efficacy, specificity, faster recovery, and easy monitoring. Traditionally, infusion therapy was conducted in a hospital set up. Now, infusion therapy can be carried out at specialty clinics, outpatient infusion therapy centers, and even at home care settings due to the advancements in drug delivery devices.

The global infusion therapy market is estimated to be driven by the high prevalence and rising incidences of chronic as well as acute diseases across the globe. According to World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death across the globe; an estimated number of 17.7 million people died globally in 2015. Furthermore, more than 14 million people contracted cancer across the globe in 2012.

The number of new cancer cases is estimated to rise by about 70% over the next two decades. New product developments, high clinical and pharmaceutical R&D budgets, rise in number of pipeline products, and increase in demand for blood and blood products are projected to fuel the infusion therapy market during the forecast period. On the other hand, high cost of chemotherapeutic and cardiovascular drugs is likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The global infusion therapy market can be segmented based on therapy type, disease indication, route of administration, end-user, and geography. In terms of therapy type, the global infusion therapy market can be divided into antibiotic & viral infusion therapy, inotropic therapy, anti-coagulation infusion therapy, chemotherapy, nutritional therapy, anesthesia, blood and blood component infusion therapy, and others.

Chemotherapy and inotropic therapy segments are expected to account for the major share of the global infusion therapy market by the end of 2025. In terms of disease indication, the global infusion therapy market can be segregated into cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, infectious disease, inflammatory diseases, arthritis, neurology disorder, nephrology & urological disorder, immune deficiency disorder, pain management, and others.

The cardiovascular disease segment is anticipated to hold significant share of the market during the forecast period. The cancer segment can be further sub-divided into lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer, brain cancer, and other cancers. Based on route of administration, the global infusion therapy market can be split into intravenous, sub-cutaneous, intra muscular, epidural space, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and home care settings.

In terms of geography, the global infusion therapy market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and Asia Pacific are projected to dominate the global infusion therapy market by the end of 2025. Significant share of these regions can be ascribed to the high prevalence and rise in incidences of cardiovascular, cancer, and infectious diseases; increase in per capita health care expenditure; and growth in health care access in emerging countries such as India, China, and South Korea. Furthermore, favorable medical reimbursement policies in most countries in European, high clinical R&D budgets, and large base of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have contributed to the large share of these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global infusion therapy market are Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Allergan, Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Shire Plc, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., CELGENE CORPORATION, Macopharma SA, and Novartis AG. A key trend of merger and acquisition has been observed among the leading players since the last few years.

