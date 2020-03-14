Innovative Technology : Global Electric Bus Market 2018-2026

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Electric Bus Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.

The Electric Bus Market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner.



The electric bus market has been forecasted for the period 2018 to 2026, based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (units). This report provides forecast and analysis of the electric bus market at regional and global levels. The study highlights the drivers and restraints influencing the market. The report also highlights the opportunities in the electric bus market and underlines the technological roadmap for understanding the market.

The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global electric bus market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market has also been included, which helps understand the competitive scenario of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2028313

The study provides a decisive view of the global electric bus market by segmenting it in terms of electrification type, bus type, component, battery, operation, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the electric bus market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, regulatory, and economic factors such as the rapid expansion of the automotive industry. Stringent emission norms and present order of electric buses and major fleets for each region have been considered while forecasting the global market size of electric buses. Steps taken by the respective governments to encourage and promote the adoption of electric buses is considered for the estimation of market size.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global electric bus market. The major share of the market is held by a few key players with the presence in China, and the rest is fragmented among all the other manufacturers. The key players are BYD Company Ltd., Yutong, New Flyer Industries Inc., Proterra Inc., Solaris Bus & Coach SA, Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd, EBUSCO BV, Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd., Alexander Dennis, King Long, FAW Group, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, TATA Motors, Ashok Leyland, Nova Bus, and Foton Motor Inc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, global presence, and recent developments. The global electric bus market is primarily driven by the stringency of emission norms and rising emphasis of governments to reduce pollution levels in the environment.

The report provides the estimated market size for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (units). Market figures have been estimated based on electrification type, bus type, component, battery, operation, and region. Size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key industry participants and opinion from leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, OICA (International organization of Motor Battery Manufacturers), ICCT (International Council on Clean Transportation), UITP (International Association of Public Transport), Automotive Research Association of India, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2028313

The global electric bus market has been segmented as follows:

Global Electric Bus Market, by Electrification Type

Battery Electric Bus

Plug-in Hybrid Bus

Hybrid Bus

Global Electric Bus Market, by Bus Type

Light Bus

Medium Bus

High Seating Capacity Bus

Global Electric Bus Market, by Component

Electric Motor

Batteries

Transmission System

Others

Global Electric Bus Market, by Battery

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Titanate

Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Others

Global Electric Bus Market, by Operation

Manual

Semi-autonomous

Autonomous

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/