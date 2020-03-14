LATAM Cord Blood Banking Services Market Size To Develop Lucratively By 2023

This report on the cord blood banking services market studies the current and future prospects of the Latin America (LATAM) market. The global stem cell therapeutics industry has experienced impressive growth over the last two decades. Stem cells are the progenitors of all hematopoietic cells that generate red and white blood cells and blood platelets. These cells can be isolated and further transferred to a patients suffering from serious blood disorders and other chronic conditions.

The major sources for stem cell banking are storing of peripheral blood and bone marrow, umbilical cord blood (UCB) is by far considered as the largest component for hematopoietic stem cells. The cord blood banking services market in Latin America exhibits high potential due to the rising government support in a few countries, developing health care infrastructure, high disposable incomes, and awareness initiative carried out by several government and non-governmental organizations.

The LATAM cord blood banking services market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments and sub-segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the LATAM cord blood banking services market with respect to the segments based on the type of storage, and their geographic analysis (by country). A detailed qualitative analysis of driving and restraining factors for the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the LATAM cord blood banking services market.

Based on type of storage, the cord blood banking services market has been segmented into two major categories such as private cord blood banking and public cord blood banking. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on usefulness, efficacy, revenue, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.

Geographically, the LATAM cord blood banking services market has been categorized into five major countries Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of LATAM. The market size and forecast for each of these countries has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.

The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these countries. The report also profiles major players in the LATAM cord blood banking services market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include are America Cell Biobank, Inc., Banco de Cordon Umbilical (BCU), CrioCenter, and Redcord S.A. among others.

