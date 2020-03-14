Latest Development : Global Smart Home Market 2018-2026

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Smart Home Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.

Smart Home Market offers an eight-year forecast for the global Smart Home market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the Smart Home market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during forecast period. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the Smart Home market.

The ‘Smart Home Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026’ report provides analysis of the global smart home market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018–2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical data. The report covers all trends expected to play a major role in growth of the global smart home market during the forecast period. It highlights drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market during the forecast period. The study provides a holistic perspective on growth of the smart home market in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn) across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights key trends in the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries/sub-regions covered in the report include the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for smart home at the global and regional levels. The report comprises detailed value chain analysis that offers a comprehensive view of the global smart home market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses attractiveness analysis of the smart home market, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Smart Home Market: Taxonomy

The report segments the smart home market based on application and region. Based on application, the market has been divided into lighting control, security and access control, HVAC control, entertainment control, and others.

Global Smart Home Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred for the study include, but are not limited to: company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for analyzing each segment and sub-segment of the market across geographies. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market trends, growth trends, competition landscape, and market outlook. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop expertise and market understanding of the team of analysts.

Global Smart Home Market: Competition Scenario

Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, and ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc. are some of the major players operating in the global smart home market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as a part of company profiling.

The global smart home market has been segmented as follows:

Global Smart Home Market, by Application

Lighting Control

Security and Access Control

HVAC Control

Entertainment Control

Others

Global Smart Home Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



