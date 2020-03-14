Latest News : Global Marine Fuel Management Market 2018-2026

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Marine Fuel Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.

Marine fuel management is an approach to measure, monitor, and report fuel usage of vessels/ships/boats. It helps to reduce fuel usage, improve fleet management, reduce emissions, and increase operational efficiency. The cost of marine fuel accounts for 60% to 70% of a vessel’s operating cost. Rise in prices of marine fuel and strict environmental norms have led to a higher focus on energy efficiency and environmental protection.

Implementation of a stringent regulatory framework and legislations related to the minimization of theft of fleets are propelling the demand for marine fuel management. An increase in maritime activities in developed and developing countries has boosted the demand for marine fuel management. Therefore, governments of several countries are encouraging the development and adoption of the latest technologies in the marine fuel management systems market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as one of the prominent regions of the global marine fuel management market. Highly environment-conscious Europe is projected to lead the global marine fuel management market in the near future. The global marine fuel management market is anticipated to witness a large number of collaborations between process developers and marine propulsion manufacturers during the next few years.

This report analyzes and forecasts the marine fuel management market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global marine fuel management market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for marine fuel management during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the marine fuel management market at the global and regional level.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global marine fuel management market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the marine fuel management market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global marine fuel management market by segmenting it in terms of process, application, and region. Based on application, the marine fuel management market has been bifurcated into onshore and offshore. In terms of process, the marine fuel management market has been classified into measuring, monitoring, reporting, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for marine fuel management in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides size (value) of the marine fuel management market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on process and application of the marine fuel management market. Market value has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The global marine fuel management market is highly competitive. Leading players dominate the market. Key players operating in the marine fuel management market include Emerson Electric Co., DNV-GL AS, ABB, Siemens AG, and Bergan Blue. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global marine fuel management market has been segmented as follows:

Marine Fuel Management Market, by Process

Measuring

Monitoring

Reporting

Others

Marine Fuel Management Market, by Application

Fuel Consumption

Efficiency Level

Fleet Management

Viscosity Control

Others

Marine Fuel Management Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



