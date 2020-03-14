Low Dielectric Resin Market : Future Opportunities, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025

Low Dielectric Resin Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Low Dielectric Resin industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Low Dielectric Resin market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2104633

Low dielectric resin is a series of resins with a dielectric constant k usually below 3.0. This report research is mainly based on the following resin, cyanate ester resin, m-PPE, fluoropolyer as well as some special resin with low dielectric.

Low dielectric resin means a series of resins, such as m-PPE, PFA, cyanate ester resin, which own low dielectric constants. Applications of low dielectric resin mainly from electronic industry, such as PCB industry, antenna industry, microelectronics, etc. Among those applications, PCB industry accounts for the largest market share, which was about 67.80% in 2016.

The low dielectric resin industry is relatively concentrated as Japan is the major production base. The region produced 31315 MT in 2016. The follower is USA, holding 26.97% production share. Global production of low dielectric resin increased from 62410 MT in 2012 to 77008 MT in 2016.

As for consumption, Japan is also the largest consumer with about 29.43% share in 2016. The second consumer is USA, consuming 19411 MT.

The low dielectric resin industry has close relationship with the electronic industry. With the gradually global economy, the electronic industry is resuming, which provides support for the industry.

The global Low Dielectric Resin market is valued at 1170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Low Dielectric Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Low Dielectric Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SABIC

Asahi Kasei

Zeon

DIC

Mitsubishi

Hitachi Chemical

DOW

Lonza

Huntsman

Chemours



Low Dielectric Resin Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Low Dielectric Resin Market Segment by Type

Cyanate Ester Resin

m-PPE

Fluoropolymer

Others



Low Dielectric Resin Market Segment by Application

PCB Industry

Microelectronics

Antenna

Other



List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Low Dielectric Resin

Table Global Low Dielectric Resin Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Low Dielectric Resin Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Cyanate Ester Resin Product Picture

Table Cyanate Ester Resin Major Manufacturers

Figure m-PPE Product Picture

Table m-PPE Major Manufacturers

Figure Fluoropolymer Product Picture

Table Fluoropolymer Major Manufacturers

