Market Research on Soy extract Market 2017 and Analysis to 2027

Soy extract is mainly produced from soyabean. High protein and low fat properties of soy makes it a healthy constitute of food. Soy helps in mitigating night sweats and hot flashes for women going through menopause. Moreover, people with lactose intolerance issues may use soymilk as a substitute to buffalo or cow milk.

Soy extracts are used for making many food products. Additionally, manufacturers are further discovering new applications for soy extracts in variety of food products. The increasing number of food products using soy extract is likely to bolster the growth of the global soy extract market. It is further found that usage of soy in cosmetics may help in acting as an anti-aging product for the skin. Aging causes skin to lose suppleness, elasticity, and firmness which, in turn triggers the occurrences of wrinkles and fine lines. Proteins and nutrients in soy extract make it a perfect solution for addressing aging skin and it has been used in China for producing anti-aging solutions for centuries now. Furthermore, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of ginger help to reduce free radicals in the body.

Some new studies have stated that the health benefits of soy may be used to prevent or treat age-related diseases, osteoporosis, or even some types of cancers. However, it is very expensive and difficult to obtain the required amount of isoflavones and genistein from soy extracts. Soy extract also find applications in protein supplements attributing to its high protein content and other healthy vitamins. Some studies also claim that daily consumption of soy has increased the life of Asian people. The global soy extract market is poised to grow owing to all these applications and continuous research being conducted for discovering new medical abilities of soy extract.

Soybean production has increased by many folds according to the data provided by SOPA which is a clear indication that the demand for soy extract in the market is huge which a good news for the manufacturer is as strategies can be made to increase the revenues by the end of 2027.

Soy extract market is segmented on the basis of form as Beverages, Capsules, Crème, gel and powder. Soy extract is widely used as the ingredient for many products like it is used in the beverage industry for soy milk and soy drinks which are the nutritious and wonderful product for the people who are lactose intolerant. Soy extract capsules are available in the market which is very useful for women suffering from hot flashes due to menopause and are going through hormonal changes. Soy extract is also used in the cosmetic industry for making crème and gel for anti-ageing skin, to keep healthy and soft. Soy extract powder is used in protein supplements as soy is packed with high protein content and it is perfect protein supplement for vegans.

Soy extract has the wide range of application in the different market, this ingredient is required in ample amount by the manufacturers to produce useful products for the end users. The end user product will shape the market of soy extract and will generate revenue for the manufactures of soy extract. Major driver of soy extract market is wide of products requiring this particular ingredient and the benefits linked with the consumption of soy extract by the end users. Soy contains 40% protein, 22% fat, 25% carbohydrates, and 8% fiber making it is demanded in the food, beverages, healthcare and cosmetic market.

The key players of soy extract market identified in this value chain are Natrol LLC, Beiersdorf Australia Limited, Novaforme, Alpro, WhiteWave Services Inc., and Life Extension. These players are making strategies to be on the top of Soy extract market by the end of 2027 and are forecasted to gain great revenues during the term of 2017-2027 keeping the high demand in mind.