Mobile Charging Case Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2027

Mobile charging case is a small charging powerhouse used to charge smartphones wirelessly. It is also used as a protective or decorative cover for smartphones. It is a product that works as a protective device as well as charging device. Use of a mobile charging case offers a convenient option, as forgetting a wall charger to charge a smartphone never becomes an issue.

The global mobile charging case market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate in the near future. Increase in use of portable devices has resulted in rising demand for mobile charging cases. Young adults are inclined toward purchase of several gadgets and devices for a variety of functions such as Internet, music video, and games. This is augmenting the mobile charging case market. With the advent of new technologies and penetration of Internet services, the demand for gadgets and devices has significant risen, thereby boosting the mobile charging case market. Growing trend of easy and convenient charging solutions is fueling the demand for mobile charging case.

Additionally, evolving domain of omni-channel (multiple channels) distribution strategy is driving the market. Omni-channel distribution strategy is becoming a key area of interest for leading manufacturers, as they want to attain a competitive advantage. However, mobile charging cases have certain disadvantages. These cases tend to involve a trade-off between sizes and battery power. Higher the capacity of a charging case, larger and heavier it is. Phone charging cases that are slimmer in size might not have extra charge to juice up high-capacity smartphones. This restrains the mobile charging case market. Furthermore, phone charging cases also have limited protective capabilities as compared to rugged cases, as they have sacrificed their protective capabilities for charging capacities. This puts durability of the phone into a risk. Thus, this factor acts as a restraint of the mobile charging case market.

One of the latest trends witnessed in the mobile charging case market is true wireless charging capabilities. Ossia has teamed with Spigen to release a smartphone case with wireless charging capabilities. The technology allows to stand within the range of a transmitter to charge a phone. However, the technology is still undergoing the testing phase and it is anticipated to be launched by 2020.

The global mobile charging case market can be segmented based on capacity, charging source, distribution channel, and region. Based on capacity, the global market can be classified into less than 3000 mAh, 3000 mAh to 5000 mAh, and 5000 mAh & above. Based on charging source, the global mobile charging case market can be divided into electric, solar, and hybrid. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online and offline. The online segment can be bifurcated into company-owned portals and e-commerce sites, whereas the offline segment can be divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and retail-based stores. In terms of region, the global mobile charging case market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South Africa. North America and Europe hold a major market share, owing to presence of numerous players in these regions. On the other hand, Asia-based companies are thriving the global market.

Prominent players operating in the global mobile charging case market include The NPD Group, Inc. (the U.S.), Luxylemon (the U.S.), Apple Inc. (the U.S.), Lifeproof (the U.S.), EasyAcc.com, Inc. (Hong Kong), MiPow Limited (Hong Kong). Players compete with one another in terms of new product designs and technology advancements in order to attain a competitive edge in the market. Advancements in technology and expansion of geographical presence play an important role in gaining a competitive edge in the market.