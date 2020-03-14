Most Definitive & Accurate Study : Global 5G Chipset Market 2019-2026

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “5G Chipset Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2026”.

5G Chipset Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. To start with, analytical view to complete information of 5G Chipset market. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in 5G Chipset industry, opportunity with challenges, sales strategies, growth strategies and revenue analysis to include price.

The ‘5G Chipset Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2026’ report provides analysis of the 5G chipset market for the period from 2019 to 2026, wherein 2019–2026 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered the estimated year of commercialization of 5G chipsets. The report covers all anticipated trends in the 5G chipset market during the forecast period. It highlights drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market during the forecast period. The study provides a holistic perspective on growth of the market, in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights key trends in the global market. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries/sub-regions covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

The report comprises detailed ecosystem analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global 5G chipset market. Porter’s five forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein market segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global 5G Chipset Market: Taxonomy

This research study of the global 5G chipset market provides detailed analysis of type, end-user, and deployment segments of the market. Based on type, the market has been segmented into 7nm, 10nm, and others. The 7nm segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period. Based on end-user, the 5G chipset market has been divided into consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive & transportation, health care, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, and others. Based on deployment, the market has been classified into devices, customer premises equipment, and network infrastructure equipment.

Global 5G Chipset Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, and statistical databases.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market segment and sub-segment across geographies. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competition landscape, and market outlook. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global 5G Chipset Market: Competition Dynamics

The report covers well-established market players including Samsung, Qorvo Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom, Anokiwave, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and MediaTek, Inc. These established players are engaged in the development of innovative 5G chipsets and their introduction in the market. For instance, in December 2018, Qualcomm announced the launch of its flagship processor Snapdragon 855 for use in mobile phones. The chip is expected to appear in the first wave of 5G smartphones. Furthermore, they are working with telecom service providers for conducting trials on the 5G technology in various parts of the world to accelerate the deployment of 5G. For instance, in February 2018, Qualcomm conducted a 5G network trial in the U.S. in collaboration with Nokia Corporation and Verizon, prominent telecom operators. The trial was conducted in order to test calls by using millimeter wave spectrum at Nokia’s New Jersey test facility.

The 5G chipset market has been segmented as follows:

Global 5G Chipset Market, by Type

7nm

10nm

Others

Global 5G Chipset Market, by End-user

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Automotive & Transportation

Health Care

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Others

Global 5G Chipset Market, by Deployment

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment

