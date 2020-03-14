New report shares details about the Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drugs Testing Equipment Market by 2025

Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market for the period of 20182026. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates, information, and insights related to opportunities in the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market that are significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises. Increasing incidences of alcohol and drug abuse cases in the developed nations are expected to bolster growth of the alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market during the next eight years. Moreover, increasing acceptance and demand for portable breathalyzers and emergence of low cost alcohol breathalyzers in developing economies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Companies are focusing on regions where cases of alcohol and drug abuse are on the rise, such as North America and Asia Pacific.

The report begins with an overview of the market in terms of value. This section includes PMRs analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints, and opportunities, which are all factors influencing market growth. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment into semi-conductor based breathalyzer, IR based breathalyzer, fuel cell based breathalyzer, immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments, oral fluid testing devices, urine testing devices, and hair testing devices. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into alcohol detection and drugs detection. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into federal departments, hospitals, rehabilitation centers and private sectors. A detailed analysis has been presented for every segment and sub-segment in terms of market size, year on year growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, market attractiveness index and basis point share analysis.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region. It delivers a market outlook for 20132026 and sets the forecast within the context of the alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to worldwide market growth and analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The above sections by equipment, by application, by end user and by region evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market for the period of 2017 2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provide data for the forecast period..

In the final section of the report, a Competitive Landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of value chain providers, product portfolio, and key differentiators. Providers covered in the report are alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to present clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain and potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and successes in the alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment marketplace.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments. Key competitors covered include Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Laboratories Limited, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., Intoximeters, Andatech Pty. Ltd., BACtrack, Quest Products, Inc., Alere (Abbott.) and C4 Development Ltd (Alcovisor).

