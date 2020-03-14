New Trends of Gluten Free Malt Extracts Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027 | EDME Limited Company, Senson, Briess Malt & Ingredients

While the jury is still out on whether gluten is indeed harmful for all humans with independent metabolisms or it is just something that those with celiac disease must not consume, the radical rise of social media owing to the ubiquity of smartphones has spread the word against gluten and now, a larger pool of urban population are shifting towards food products that refrain from gluten. This trend has given birth to the gluten free malt extracts market, and it is gaining demand across the globe at a prominent CAGR. Malt extracts have long been used for the production of hamburger buns, bakery products, sandwich bread, pizza crusts, and other bread concentrates but now, the products made from gluten free malt extracts are now gaining demand and the market for the same is flourishing.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

In addition to that, malt is one of the primary ingredient for the production of beer, a drink that has strong demand in all parts of the world, be it alcoholic or non-alcoholic. Urban populations are now willing to pay extra for beer that is produced during malt that was gluten free, and this factor has provided a major thrust to the global gluten free malt extracts.

This report on the global gluten free malt extracts is a comprehensive study on the current condition and provides estimations on its future prospects. Beginning with an executive summary on the current scenario, the report dives into analyzing every important dynamic such as drivers and restraints, and segments it into smaller aspects. One of the key benefit of this global report is that it has evaluated the potential of gluten free malt extracts market in every important region and country, providing historical figures on how the demand has evolved and explaining where it is probably headed.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Gluten free malt extracts are extracted from grains which do not contain gluten. Few of these grains are millet, buckwheat, rice, sorghum etc. Gluten free malt extracts also enhance flavor in gluten free malt products. Manufacturers can use the term “gluten free” only if they comply with the gluten free rule of FDA. They can label their products as “gluten free” when the product contains gluten less than 20 ppm i.e. 20 parts per million. A common occurring protein in most of the grains like barley, oats, rye is gluten. The increase in the number of digestive disorders and autoimmune disorders like Celiac disease, gluten insensitivity created the need for gluten free products. Gluten free malt extracts are prepared by using amylase enzymes which help in the conversion of starch into sugar, which is further fermented by brewing of the yeast.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

The products with gluten free malt extracts are consumed in order to reduce the risk of Celiac disease. There is increase in the number of Celiac disease patients around the globe especially in US. Many people in the developed countries have started brewing malt at home in order to ensure that the malt is actually gluten free. The reason behind this is intolerance to gluten intake. People are either themselves suffering from Celiac disease or their dear ones are suffering which compels them to brew at home. This in future can jeopardize the business of companies brewing for commercial purposes. Malt is one of the major ingredients for preparation of beer. The yearly consumption of beers in USA is in gallons. The use of gluten free malt extract for the preparation of beer is a prerequisite for health of the people who consume beer frequently.